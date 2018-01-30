Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The ultimatum that almost cost Gordon Ramsay his 12-year marriage.



Despite Gordon Ramsay boasting one of the most profitable hospitality empires in the world, at one point in time his health was suffering hugely and as a result, so was his marriage.

In an interview with The Times, Ramsay has revealed the ultimatum that nearly cost the chef his marriage: his weight.

“[Wife] Tana was not impressed with the way I was,” the Kitchen Nightmares host said. “I was overweight, 18 stone [115kg]. I looked like a sack of s—. I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f—.

“I didn’t have a figure. I didn’t feel that good,” he said. “‘It was painful. I used to look at myself in the mirror and think, ‘Holy s—!’ So it was a big wake-up call.”

Having lost his father at a similar age, and fearing for the future of his marriage, Ramsay dropped nearly 30 kilograms.

2. Madonna posted this selfie and everyone is confused.

So, in case you wondered what Madonna looks like drooling over a handbag, right this way, folks!

The pop superstar – who curiously and seamlessly disperses her feed with family photos and far more, shall we say, sultry snaps – is more than impressed with her newest Louis Vuitton bag.

Naked, save for a unconvincing black line over her boobs, Madonna posed for a selfie on Instagram with her new bag covering her stomach.

She loves the bag. This much we know. So much so, in fact, she’s willing to take her clothes off for it. We think. Maybe? We’re a little confused, but power to her, we guess.

Onward.

3. Literally just our favourite photos from Georgia Love and Lee Elliott’s envy-inducing holiday.



Just in case you missed it, and how on earth could you, Georgia Love and Lee Elliott are having a better time than you.

The only couple left going strong from The Bachelorette, RIP Sophie and Stu, are seeing the sights of Dubai and Love just posted the best photo.

While the photo itself lovely and adorable, the magic is in the caption in which Love calls Elliott the Prince A-lee to her Princess Jasmine.

Because really, what strikes closer to a modern day fairy tale than the story of guy meets girl, girl picks guy, the whole thing is broadcast on a nationally-syndicated reality TV show, and they both lived happily ever after.

Aladdin and Princess Jasmine eat your heart out.

4. The money problem that pushed Peter Rowsthorn to say yes to I’m A Celeb.



Peter Rowsthorn, ‘Pants Man’ Brett Craig on Kath & Kim, has revealed the reason why he went on Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and it turns out it was all financial.

In an interview with Woman’s Day that came out today, the actor and comedian said that him and his family of four were struggling after being hit with a tax bill.

"I said to my wife [Gabrielle], 'if you can think of a better way, let me know, but I can't,'" he said.

"You know, we live in a beautiful country and I got behind on my payments. I got sick of staring at the ceiling going, 'How am I going to pay it?'

"If you get kicked off after two weeks it doesn't really matter, but if you win it, you've raised some money for charity, you've had an experience, and I've paid my tax bill off."

While we won't don't exactly how much our Aussie celebs will get paid for sticking it out in the jungle, in the show's UK equivalent, according to The Sun UK, it depends on the celebrity.

Lesser-known celebs bank around the £25,000 ($43,500 AUD) mark, whereas the bigger-profile stars like television personality Katie Price was reportedy offered around £400,000 ($696,009 AUD).

5. Let’s have a good ole stickybeak inside Posh and Becks’ $54 million mansion.



There's something about the allure of seeing inside the houses of celebrities that make you just so damn nosey.

Part of you is hoping for a misplaced sock or a freezer full of wilted greens... because the lives of the rich and famous... they're just like us.

The residence of Posh and Beck are not so.

There's is a $54 million (AUD), eight bedroom, London mansion who's linen closet will bring your entire house/apartment/ small inner city terrace to shame.

Have a gander... you know you want to.

