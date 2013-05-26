News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

The things that the world Googles most regularly will break you heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have hang ups. The tough questions we wouldn’t dream of asking our friends. The things we are too scared to admit to anyone. For some of us life isn’t all that easy and we don’t always have someone to go to for help.

Confessing these things to anyone is unthinkable, but luckily we’ve invented an all knowing being to help us out. This video shows the sometimes heartbreaking and always insightful questions that we turn to Google for. And trust us: the questions people are asking, aren’t quite what you are expecting.

This video gives an insight into what it means to be human. The different lows we experience throughout our lives; the unfair cards we are dealt; how lucky we are not to be googling some of these things. It is a quiet look at our insides, the questions and fears we are only willing to tell our keyboards.

A must watch.

What have you asked google, that you were too afraid to ask anyone else?

Tags: technology-and-gadgets , video , health-and-wellbeing

Related Stories

Recommended