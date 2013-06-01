I was twelve years old when I wrote in my diary: "I'm going on a diet."

By CATHERINE RODIE BLAGG

“I’m going on a diet.”

I was twelve years old when I wrote those words into my diary. Twelve. I remember it. I remember trying on new clothes and needing a bigger size and feeling ashamed and embarrassed and wanting to go home and not get anything new.

I was an ‘early bloomer’. I had hips and boobs and wore a bra. I actually had a lovely shape, but compared with other girls my age I was ‘fat’.

PE was the worst. I would change into my gym kit as fast as possible praying that no one caught sight of my monstrous body.

“She is so fat,” I heard them whisper.

My face flushed, tears stung my eyes. I concentrated hard on the chips in the faded yellow paint and willed myself not to cry. I could tell you every one of their names, those girls that said things.

The comments went for years, the other girls caught up and developed curves of their own, but I was still ‘the fat one’. It was all I saw when I looked in the mirror.

I was ‘on a diet’ for most of my teens. I knew the calorie content of everything in the school canteen. I skipped meals. I weighed myself almost every day. Hormones raged, chocolate soothed, ‘I’ll start again tomorrow’.

I was sixteen when I first rammed my fingers down my throat. I was caught in a classic cycle of comfort eating, guilt and self loathing and it somehow seemed like the perfect solution.

It makes me so sad when I look back now. Why did I let a couple of throw-away comments drive me to such a lonely place?

My mother was always a positive role model. She constantly reinforced the idea that eating well and taking exercise were the key to good health. She always told me I was beautiful, although I never believed her… ‘she’s only saying that because she’s my mum’. I don’t think there is anything she could have said or done that would have changed the way I felt about myself. Maybe it is just a rite of passage?

When I reached my mid twenties I finally found the confidence in myself that I’d previously lacked. I realised that loving myself was a choice, not a feeling. Over the years my weight has been up and down… but I’ve chosen to love and accept my body regardless.

Ironically, when I was at my heaviest I was the least self conscious I’ve ever been. The extra weight just wasn’t an issue… I guess with a new baby to take care of I had other priorities.

I wish I could go marching into those changing rooms right now and wrap my arms around that self-conscious twelve year old. I wish I could tell her not to listen…

I wish I knew then what I know now…

That we’re all the same really.

I hope I’ll be able to convince my daughters.

Catherine Rodie Blagg lives in Sydney with her husband and two small daughters. In her free time she writes a humorous and honest blog about the challenges of modern motherhood. She drinks an alarming amount of tea. Find her Twitter here, her Facebook here and her blog here.

