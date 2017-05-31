Two nine-year-old girls fought off an abduction attempt in Melbourne’s west by kicking the would-be kidnapper and biting him on the finger, Victoria Police detectives have been told.

Officers are searching for a man after the girls reported the incident at Newport in Melbourne’s west earlier this month.

Victoria Police said the two girls were playing near the corner of Oxford and Newcastle Streets just after 1:40pm on May 20, when an unknown man pulled up on the wrong side of the street and started talking to them.

“The girls turned to leave when the man got out of his black car, approached one of the girls and attempted to drag her toward his car,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“The other girl ran up to the man and kicked him from behind and the girl he had hold of bit him on the finger.”

Police said the girls fled on a bicycle and scooter, before raising the alarm.

Neither girl was injured and police believe it was an isolated incident.

Police have composed two images of the man who has been described as Caucasian, in his 20s or 30s, with light blond hair and a long goatie.

He was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Witnesses have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.