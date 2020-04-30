It's official: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl in September.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together, confirmed Hadid’s mother Yolanda Foster.

After rumours started on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to Dutch broadcaster RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. Foster said she was “still shocked,” but added, “we are so excited.”

“I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mum so recently.”

The reports started with “family sources” who spoke to TMZ, saying the 25-year-old model was around 20 weeks pregnant and didn’t yet know the sex of the baby.

The couple, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, are currently spending their time in self-isolation on the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania farm.

Although the couple have recently shared photos to Instagram celebrating Hadid’s 25th birthday alongside her younger sister, 23-year-old model Bella, there has been no comment from the couple about the rumoured pregnancy.

Back in February, Hadid opened up about her hopes of having children in the future.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling,” she told i-D Magazine.

“I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking.”

If the couple are indeed expecting their first child, Malik, 27, will become the third One Direction member to become a father, following Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

Hadid and Malik first began dating in late 2015 after meeting on the set of Malik’s music video for his solo song Pillow Talk.

Their relationship was made public after they were photographed leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after party together.

In April 2016, the couple made their relationship official, posing in a spread together for Vogue, which referred to Malik as Hadid’s “real life boyfriend”. The next month, they attended their first Met Gala as a couple.

In October 2017, the pair were seen wearing matching Spider-Man costumes for Halloween.

But just several months later, in March 2018, the couple announced that they had ended their relationship.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik said in a statement shared to Twitter.

“She has such an incredible soul,” he added.

“I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first.”

Although the couple have been together (on and off) for several years, the pair rarely open up about their relationship publicly.

In 2018, Malik told Vogue that Hadid was “great” for him.

“She’s super organised and I’m really not,” he said. “It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”

Prior to dating Malik, Hadid has been linked to Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson.

Malik, on the other hand, has previously been engaged to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards.

Feature Image: Getty.

