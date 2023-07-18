Gigi Hadid has been arrested and fined over marijuana possession.

Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined $1,000 after marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in her luggage, according to People.

The 28-year-old model had flown on a private jet to the Cayman Islands for a girls' trip earlier this month on July 10.

After landing, Customs and Border Control agents discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja", local outlet Cayman Marl Road reported.

"The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," the publication added.

In a statement to E! News, Hadid's representatives confirmed she was "travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license".

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

According to Cayman Marl Road, another member of Hadid's group, Leah Nicole McCarth, was also charged.

The pair were taken to the Prison Detention Centre for processing before being later released on bail.

They later appeared in court, where they pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000.

No convictions were recorded.

Feature Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty.