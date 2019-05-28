'I felt someone on my bed.' 7 women share their unexplained supernatural experiences.

“My boyfriend died in a car accident when I was 16. About three months later, I was asleep and my cat was on my bed. I felt the end of my bed sink, and I woke up thinking it was my cat moving. I looked up and he was there in his usual outfit. He smiled at me and held up one finger, then four fingers, then three fingers. It was our code for ‘I LOVE YOU’.

“I couldn’t move I just remember feeling at peace and calm. My cat just sat with me staring right at him. I blinked and he had gone. Since then, when I stress, he comes to me in my dreams and we just talk. I always wake up feeling calmer.”

This is one of the stories Sarah*, 29, shared with Mamamia when we asked women if they’d ever had an unexplained supernatural experience.

Reading it, it’s so specific you can’t imagine that someone could fabricate it. And pressed for details, Sarah was adamant that she saw her boyfriend that night, and has seen him since.

“I don’t think we just die,” she said. “I think we maybe go to heaven, but we can visit when we are needed, like he does.”

Here are six other stories women told us about the spooky experiences they can’t explain.

“My granddad saved my life.” – Eloise

“When I was a baby, my mum and I lived alone, and mum was asleep in her room. It was her dad’s old house, but her dad had passed away. At some point during the night, her mum came in the room and shook her awake and said there was something wrong with Eloise (me). She kept shaking mum until mum got up went into my nursery, and I then had interrupted cot death.

But the thing is – my mum’s mum wasn’t even in the state. My mum is convinced that my granddad appeared in the form of my Nan so he didn’t scare my mum, and so she would go and check on me.”

“My dream was actually real.” – Emily

“A few years ago, I kept having this reoccurring dream where I was walking on a dirt road with my mum in the middle of the night and for some reason she was pushing a pram. There were open fields on both sides of the road with nothing except for one house that looked like it had been burnt down, and only the frame was standing. When we passed the house, I saw a man standing at the window smiling and waving at me, so I waved back and my mum started screaming (that’s when I would wake up from the dream).

“I told my mum about this dream that I kept having, and she said, ‘NO, that actually happened’. When we were living in India, we stayed in a farm house that was quite a walk from the village. Mum had to walk with me in a stroller down this dirt path and she said whenever she passed this burnt down house, I would say, ‘Look, it’s a man waving,’ and point to the house and she would see no one there.

“After talking to some villagers she found out that years ago there used to be a family living there and the dad went crazy and killed his wife and children and burnt down the house.”

“All the furniture was moved.” – Claire

“I slept over at a friend’s house when I was about 14, and her parents were away. We were all in the lounge room together in our sleeping bags when I heard someone whisper my name. I thought it was one of the girls but then realised it was a man’s voice. I freaked out and woke everyone up. We looked outside and there was no one there.

“The next morning when we got up one of the girls looked out the window and realised that ALL of the things in the backyard had been turned upside down and intricately balanced on top of other things. There was a pot plant sitting at the apex of the washing line which you would have needed a ladder to reach. All the outdoor furniture was stacked up balanced crazily at angles, and there was a box wedged into the basketball hoop. We asked everyone we knew if they had pranked us but to this day, if it was a prank, no one has owned up to it.”

“It was protecting my niece.” – Donna

“I was babysitting my niece and nephew and a trundle bed was set up next to my nieces bed for me to sleep in. My niece was about 7 years old at the time.

“In the middle of the night I woke suddenly to a noise that sounded like a big fan. I opened my eyes to see what I describe as a cylindrical shaped tunnel of wind, furiously spinning and blowing over my chest. It was like a force holding me down and I felt a pressure on my chest from it.

“For some reason I didn’t feel scared, and had a sense that it was a ghost that was protective of my niece, and that it wasn’t there to harm me, but to warn me. I just laid there calmly knowing it would go once it got its message across.

“Nothing like that has ever happened to me before or since, and I have come to the conclusion after much scepticism, that I was not dreaming.”

“It started playing on its own.” – Lucy

“Our house is 110 years old, and we have a formal dining room. When we were kids, we had a vintage upright piano in there that we all used for our lessons.

“None of us wanted to go in there as children at night because it creeped us out.

“One night, my oldest sister was up studying for her HSC and the rest of the family had gone to sleep. Her room was directly across from the formal dining room.

“All of a sudden, the piano STARTED PLAYING. Not an incredibly ornate piece of work, it was random melodies over and over for an hour. She just froze in her bed and couldn’t move.

“We donated that piano soon after because… what the hell.”

*Name has been changed.

