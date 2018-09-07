"I’m going to get in trouble for saying this." Germaine Greer lashes female politicians.

Germaine Greer, a name synonymous with second wave feminism, has lashed out at Australia’s female politicians.
Speaking on The Project last night, Greer scoffed at the suggestion that there are “brilliant” women in Australian politics.
“Where are they? What are they doing?” she asked when host Hamish MacDonald suggested there were brilliant female politicians.
She also wasn’t sure Australia was ready for another female prime minister.
“Well, that depends upon the women,” she said. “I’m going to get in so much trouble for saying this. I think the women might have to be a bit better at their job.”
Greer cryptically suggested she didn’t think Julie Bishop, who until recently was the most powerful women in Australian politics, would have made a good prime minister.
After first laughing at the question, she said “Please, she’s had a charmed life, but she knows when her sun has set.”
Greer spoke to Mamamia yesterday about her rape 60 years ago and the controversy surrounding her new book On Rape.
Conviction rates for rape, a crime that represents the worst nightmare of women worldwide, are shockingly low. And, according to Greer, they’re not going to get any better. At least not within the legislative system that currently exists.
She doesn’t have all the answers – but she certainly has some provocative questions.
Is the burden of proof in a courtroom too great?
What has gone so wrong with boys and men, that their sexuality might be so inextricably intertwined with violence?
What do we do with men who rape?
And what sort of retribution and justice does a victim need?
Perhaps by fuelling the conversation, and verbalising the unsaid, we are inching that much closer to finally landing on some answers.
You can listen to Mamamia’s Jessie Stephens’ interview with Germaine Greer below.
Top Comments
GG is such a polarising identity. I certainly don’t agree with her opinion on female politicians - be better at their job? Why? Look at the male examples currently in parliament. It’s a very low bar being set by them.
As for the comments on rape and the judicial system. I agree wholeheartedly. Our justice system does not allow for the special circumstances of traumatised victims of rape and DV. I just finished studying Evidence - it was horrific, many of the cases were sexual assaults - being appealed ALL the way to the High Court (when considering some of the victims are little children....it’s betond disgusting), and getting off on these BS technicalities, being thrown out because it was daughter and a stepdaughter making accusation against the father but because their was a risk of “concotion” etc. I was truly commend the CP for actually getting any convictions at all - the evidentiary burden is extraordinarily weighted in favour of the defendant. In my view, it needs a complete overhaul in respect to sexual assault and IPV.
Even with the Family Court, it has only JUST stopped self-representation -meaning abusers and rapists had the opportunity to torment and abuse and intimidate their former partners in FC proceedings.
Germaine Greer is like myself, entitled to her opinion. Unfortunately I believe her opinion is now that of a very bitter grumpy old woman who has completely lost touch with contemporary 21st century life. She is seeking attention in the media through voicing ideas that are contrary, she puts other women down rather than building up and supporting them. There are now, and have been in the past, exceptionally well qualified and competent women in Parliament who could have and would ably lead our country - they should not have to work 10xs harder than any man to prove this or have to deal with such bitterness from such an irrelevant person as Greer. In all reality what has she ever done in her life for anyone?