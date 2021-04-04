George Floyd's accused murderer has been on trial for just one week. Here's everything we've learnt so far.

More than ten months after the death of George Floyd, police officer Derek Chauvin is standing trial, faced with three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

Floyd died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, after a white police officer handcuffed the Black man for allegedly trying to use a fake $20 bill at a corner store. Chauvin held him down with a knee on his neck for nine minutes, as the unarmed man gasped for air and pleaded: "I can't breathe."

The 46-year-old's death triggered protests across America, after a video of his alleged murder circulated online. Millions, in America and abroad, marched against the systemic injustice Black citizens experience at the hands of authorities.

The first week of Chauvin's murder trial has now concluded, with testimonies from bystanders, senior police officers and George Floyd's girlfriend.

Here are the key moments so far.

The prosecution argument versus defence argument.

Derek Chauvin's defence team's central argument is that Floyd's death - ruled a homicide at the hands of police - was really an overdose caused by the fentanyl found in his blood in the autopsy report.

Prosecutors have told the jury they will hear evidence to contradict this by pointing out Floyd's high drug tolerance, but also arguing that Floyd's drug use is irrelevant to the murder charges against Chauvin. They will also argue that Derek Chauvin did not follow police protocol and used completely unnecessary and deadly force against an unarmed man.

George Floyd's girlfriend's emotional testimony.

George Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross. Image: AAP.

On Thursday, the courtroom heard from Courteney Ross, who was Floyd’s girlfriend at the time of his death. The prosecution called on Ross not just to humanise Floyd, but also to talk about his drug use and high tolerance for opioids.

First, Ross told the story of how they met in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard.

She was waiting in the lobby to see the father of her son, tired after closing up the coffee shop where she worked. Floyd approached her.

"Floyd has this great, deep, southern voice, raspy," she said, "and he was, like, 'Sis', you ok, sis'?'"

He sensed she felt alone, and offered to pray with her. They had their first kiss in the lobby that night and were together until his death, she said.

She went on to explain to the jurors their opioid addiction, saying they took prescribed painkillers for their respective chronic pain and illegally obtained opioids after their prescriptions ran out.

They tried to stop using the drugs many times and sought out various treatments, she said, but they relapsed together as recently as March 2020.

“We got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times,” she said.

Senior officer says Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force.

Richard Zimmerman of the Minneapolis Police Department says Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force against George Floyd. Image: AAP.

The longest-serving police officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, told the jury that Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force.

"If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them."

Prosecutors called Zimmerman to testify in part to undermine a central dispute in the case: Chauvin's assertion that he correctly followed his police training.

Zimmerman said officers were responsible for the care of anyone they arrested and are trained to give first aid to an injured or distressed detainee even if they know an ambulance is coming.

"His safety is your responsibility, his wellbeing is your responsibility," he told the jury, adding officers are trained only to respond to any threat with a proportionate amount of force.

"Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way," Zimmerman told the jury after prosecutors called him to testify.

"They're cuffed. How can they really hurt you, you know?"

Bystander describes moment he "witnessed a murder".

Witness Donald Williams wipes his eyes as he answers questions about George Floyd's death. Image: AAP.

A man who was among the onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May has testified that he dialled police after paramedics took Floyd away "because I believed I witnessed a murder".

Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, said he watched Floyd "slowly fade away... like a fish in a bag".

Prosecutor Matthew Frank played back Williams' 911 call, on which he is heard identifying officer Derek Chauvin by his badge number and telling the dispatcher that Chauvin had been keeping his knee on Floyd's neck despite warnings that Floyd's life was in danger.

Williams can he heard yelling at the officers, "Y'all is murderers, bro!"

He said he yelled to the officer that he was cutting off Floyd's blood supply. Williams recalled that Floyd's voice grew thicker as his breathing became more laboured and he eventually stopped moving.

The teenager who filmed the video speaks.

Darnella Frazier made a phone video that convulsed a nation: a recording of a white policeman kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man dying in handcuffs on a Minneapolis street.

Ten months later, the 18-year-old once again found herself up close to Derek Chauvin, whose face she made recognisable around the world.

The nearly 10-minute video she made and posted to her Facebook page catalysed the largest protest movement seen in decades in the United States, filling streets in cities across the country with demonstrations against racism and police brutality against Black people.

Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of her video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd's neck, appears to look directly into her lens.

"He had this cold look, heartless," Frazier said, as Chauvin listened at a nearby table, taking notes in a yellow legal pad.

"He didn't care what we were saying, it didn't change anything he was doing."

She was asked by both sides how producing the famous record of Floyd's death had changed her life.

She answered through tears that she did not wipe away, saying she would sometimes stay up late at night thinking of Floyd and apologising to him for "not saving his life".

"It's not what I should have done. It's what he should have done," she said, referring to Chauvin.

Feature Image: Change.org.

- With AAP.