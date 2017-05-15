News
pregnancy

The 'gender reveal' trend has reached a new frontier: nail art.

It seems like the gender reveal trend is here to stay.

We have gender reveal parties, complete with gender reveal cakes and gender reveal pinatas and – most likely – gender reveal-related stress.

And now we have a new, Instagram-worthy way to announce whether your baby is going to be a boy or a girl: gender reveal nail art.

Yep, pregnant women are getting some pretty impressive nail art to make their big reveal.

There doesn’t seem to be any hard and fast rules around the nails. Some women are opting for both blue and pink tones to keep their families and friends guessing right up until the big reveal, while others are more straightforward in their approach.

And some mums-to-be are even opting for intricate nail art like tiny little rattles, dummies and other baby-related paraphernalia.

What will they think of next?

What do you think of this new trend? Would you get your nails painted to reveal the gender of your baby? 

Listen: Childcare, maternal instincts, and gender reveal parties on The Bump podcast.

gender-reveals , nail-art , pregnancy

