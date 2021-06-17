"Looked away for one second..." Just 36 photos that sum up having a toddler.

Messy. Crazy. Energetic. Adorable. Exhausting.

Those are just some of the words my colleagues use to describe their toddlers.

Parents of toddlers: translated. Post continues after video.

Parents and non-parents alike know toddlers (children 1-3 years of age) will push your limits. They'll be laughing one minute and crying the next.

We asked our Mamamia community to share a photo that shows they have a toddler. And boy, did they deliver.

From mess, to tantrums... to more mess, here are 36 photos that sum up the toddler stage.

1. Nicole

Image: Supplied.

2. Jacqui

"Working from home means you always have a... helper."

Image: Supplied.

3. Alyssa-Jane

"When your son finds himself into your makeup bag."

Image: Supplied.

4. Rikki

"Speaks for itself really..."

Image: Supplied.

5. Laura

"I'm not sure this needs much explanation. It was an attempt to go for a walk around our local suburb that did not go well. I think you can tell! It was taken during lockdown in 2020 of my then three-year-old Leo and I think it summed up the mood of the world generally."

Image: Supplied.

6. Rebecca

"He decorated our gingerbread tree..."

Image: Supplied.

7. Lauren

"Why? Why did I think glitter would be a good idea with two toddlers and a newborn in the house?"

Image: Supplied.

8. Katie

"Kids are so weird."

Image: Supplied.

9. Rachel

"And I cleaned the shower two days ago."

Image: Supplied.

10. Merryn

"The OCBC Skyway is 22 metres above the ground. We were there for half an hour trying to spot an ant on the ground."

Image: Supplied.

11. Lauren

Image: Supplied.

12. Katie

Image: Supplied.

13. Lauren

Image: Supplied.

14. Kate

"My son wanted to hold his own babycino and the lid came off when taking a sip."

Image: Supplied.

15. Christina

"I searched the entire house for the toy that's needed for sleep."

Image: Supplied.

16. Carly

"The wet patch to my right is piss. Motherhood is a gift."

Image: Supplied.

17. Antonia

"My two-year-old son crying because he couldn’t have any of the dog's birthday cake..."

Image: Supplied.

18. Amanda

"She made a bad decision, can’t lie her way out of it."

Image: Supplied.

19. Casey

"My house is full of discarded pieces of fruit with one bite taken out of them."

Image: Supplied.

20. Laura

"Looked away for one second..."

Image: Supplied.

21. Bessie

"When you put your vodka, lime and soda down for two seconds."

Image: Supplied.

22. Courtney

"When they eat like this and won’t let you wipe their face and Vegemite gets all over the couch."

Image: Supplied.

23. Antonia

"My son always eating my food."

Image: Supplied.

24. Casey

"When you let them open their treat at the shops..."

Image: Supplied.

25. Zara

"Toilet training going well."

Image: Supplied.

26. Nikki

"My freshly baked cake got fisted in a split second."

Image: Supplied.

27. Renee

"On the way to preschool. Definitely not a morning toddler."

Image: Supplied.

28. Michelle

"He wanted to eat dry quick oats."

Image: Supplied.

29. Alicia

"When you let your kids play with the polystyrene packaging..."

Image: Supplied.

30. Frankie

"My camera roll: a photoshoot with an Owlette doll."

Image: Supplied.

31. Sarah

"Winter park trip in Melbourne. Who needs shoes?"

Image: Supplied.

32. Brooke

"I caption this 'Picasso'. Yep, that's his bedroom wall."

Image: Supplied.

33. Sarah

"Because where else would one store a sandwich?"

Image: Supplied.

34. Jo

"She was guarding the real artwork which was on the lounge."

Image: Supplied.

35. Laura

"Toddler packed my older son’s lunchbox for him... with cat food."

Image: Supplied.

36. Elizabeth

"When they insist on taking a photo of you."

Image: Supplied.

Do you have a photo that sums up having a toddler? Share it with us in the comments below.

Feature images: Supplied.