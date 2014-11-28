Straightforward kid shocks newspaper with brutally honest quote.

Now this is a kid who has her head together.

Isabella Jerhigan, 8, has become the unofficial mascot of all that is brilliant in this world, because when asked what she was thankful for this Thanksgiving, she gave the best response possible:

At least YOU tried Isabella. You, and the dead people.

