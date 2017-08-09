Chelsey's passport photo was normal, until her passport was sent back to her.

A US woman was decidedly surprised when she applied to renew her passport, only for the image to come back a little bit funky, giving her a much bigger head than perhaps she expected.

Chelsey Ramos and her boyfriend Reece Laguna are planning to head to Germany in September, and, before then, needed some passport work. Laguna needed his first, and Ramos needed an update.

In sending in their updated passport photos to the State Department, the passport came back looking as if someone had, well, stashed a few cushions in her brain.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Laguna said his girlfriend wasn't exactly jumping for joy upon seeing the passport arrive.

“Chelsey was furious,” Lagunas told the website. “And rightly so. She paid good money for an official ID from the State Department and it came out wrong, completely wrong, wouldn’t-pass-through-customs wrong.”

However, they have since said the passport has been rectified, and Ramos will no longer have to mould her head to a cone in order to pass customs.