Fun things to do with your kids - before they're grown

From camping to cooking, we've rounded up more than 30 awesome things you need to do with your kids — now!

Sleep outdoors

Whether you go camping or pitch a tent in your own backyard

Teach them a prized family recipe

Go on a road trip Tell your daughter about your first kiss Research your family tree together Show them where you grew up Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives Visit your state capital

Stay overnight in a zoo

Cheer for your favourite team Take them to the country your ancestors were from Watch a TV show taping Watch a TV show taping. You're not Australian until you've seen a taping of Australia's Funniest Home Videos, or at least entered, right? Take them to the country your ancestors were from. Cheer for your favourite team.

Learn a new sport

Take them to see Uluru. Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is Australia's most recognised natural wonder. It's unique and beautiful and a must-do for all families. Parliament House, Canberra.

Catch a theatre show

Show them what a real view looks like. Locations like Sydney Tower (Centrepoint Tower) have heart-stopping views of the city and special tours

Have a professional take your family photo

Take a Cruise Go on a train ride

Go whale-watching