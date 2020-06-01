Where are they now? The kids from Friends, 26 years later.

Over two decades on from its first episode, hit TV show Friends still continues to amass a cult following. And it’s not hard to see why.

The sitcom followed the hilarious adventure of six friends as they navigated the troubles of adulthood, working life and (on-again and off-again) relationships.

But after watching the show for the 987th time, there’s something we’ve come to realise: the kids on the show are no longer… kids.

Yep, Ben Geller and Phoebe’s triplets are all fully-fledged adults. And it’s terrifying.

In fact, a few of them have gone on to pursue acting careers.

So prepare to feel extremely old because here’s what the kids from Friends look like now.

Ben Geller (Cole Sprouse)

Ben Geller, who was the son of Ross Geller and his ex-wife Carol Willick, appeared in 16 episodes during Friends.

Today, the mischievous prankster would be 24 years old. Yes, really.

Over the show's 10 seasons, four actors have been credited as playing Ben. First, it was Michael Gunderson, who played Ben in season two as a baby. He was then replaced for seasons three to five by twin toddlers Charles Thomas Allen and John Christopher Allen, who both chose not to pursue an acting career after Friends.

And the fourth Ben we all know and love was played by the one and only Cole Sprouse.

After Friends, Cole went on to star in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck alongside his twin brother Dylan.

In 2017, Cole admitted he had a crush on his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

"I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank… It was so difficult," he told The New York Post.

More recently, Cole is known for his role in the hit drama series Riverdale. Just last week, Cole was rumoured to have split from his long-time girlfriend and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

Emma Geller Green (Cali and Noelle Sheldon)

Believe it or not, Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma would be 17 years old today.

Throughout season nine, Emma was played by two different sets of twins, Elizabeth and Genevieve Davidson, and Alexandra and Athina Conley.

But in 2004, a different pair of twins, Cali and Noelle Sheldon (pictured above), took up the role.

Like Emma, the twins are now 17 years old and regularly share throwback photos of them on the show.

Since appearing on Friends, the twins have continued acting, appearing together in short films like 2012's Agorable and 2016's Rougarou, and the 2007 pilot episode of the Damian Lewis drama Life.

Last year, they also appeared in psychological horror film Us, understandably playing doppelgängers.

Jack and Erica Bing

Unfortunately, not much is know about the actors who played Monica and Chandler's twins, Jack and Erica, as the infants were never credited on-screen. But we do know that they would be 15 years old today and probably all living happily in their home in Westchester.

Phoebe's triplets (Alexis, Cole, Justin and Paul Cimoch)

Frank and Alice's (and Phoebe's) triplets would now all be 21 years old.

Just like Monica and Chandler's kids, the actors playing Leslie, Chandler and Frank Jr Jr were all uncredited for their first appearances in the show's fifth season.

But when we see them in 'The One With Joey's Porsche', the triplets are actually played by real-life quadruplets: Alexis, Cole, Justin and Paul Cimoch.

The four siblings previously graduated from high school in June 2017.

When we saw the triplets again in season ten in 'The One Where Ross Is Fine' they had all been recast. Now, Dante Pastula was playing Frank, Sierra Marcoux as Chandler and Allisyn Ashley Arm as Leslie.

If you're a Disney Channel fan you may have seen Allisyn Ashley Arm before, having played Zora Lancaster in Sonny with a Chance. She also appeared in NBC sitcom A.P. Bio as high-schooler Heather.

