It’s the musical we didn’t know we so desperately needed.

Everyone’s favourite Netflix obsession Friday Night Lights is coming to the stage in an unauthorised musical in 2016.

Although it may not be an official adaptation, it has been confirmed that Scott Porter – YES, Jason Street- is playing Coach Taylor.

It just makes sense, doesn’t it?

We can only imagine that Connie Britton aka Tami Taylor aka Rayna Jaymes has been using her time on Nashville to prepare for this big moment next year.

Here’s Tami Taylor singing ‘No-one will ever love you’ on Nashville:

The musical has been created by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, also known for creating the ‘Unauthorised O.C the Musical’ that ran in August this year.

So far, The Unauthorised Friday Nights Live Musical is only running for one night in 2016 in Los Angeles.

If word gets out that Britton is in however, getting to L.A is a small price to pay to see her drinking from her big glass of wine and serenading Coach Taylor with a heartfelt ballad.

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.

h/t Mashable