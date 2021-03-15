'I tried a new serum for my pigmentation. Here's how my skin looked after 2 weeks.'

The year was 2019 - there was no pandemic, and life was good.

I was getting my monthly facial, asked about the condition of my skin, when my facialist dropped a huge bombshell…

"Your pigmentation is getting loads better," she said.

I. WAS. SHOCKED.

I lay there quietly for a while, not wanting to acknowledge that I didn't even realise I had pigmentation. In fact, I'd lived 30 years smugly thinking it was the one lone skin condition that I'd never suffered from.

It appears I was wildly inaccurate.

After I finally mustered up the courage to admit my complete lack of skin self-awareness to my facialist, she took out some pictures she'd taken when she first started working on my skin. She pointed out the brown-y looking patches under my eyes, in my highlight zone.

I was gobsmacked. I'd literally never even noticed. I'd always been so focused on my acne/fine lines/dark circles that I'd failed to recognise the pigmentation spots that had set up camp on my face. A result, I'm sure, from many years roasting myself like a rotisserie chicken and being on the contraceptive pill.

Now as much as we can 'love the skin we're in' and accept ourselves, I'm not sure many people enjoy having visible splodges on their face, knowing there's a myriad of products on the market that claim to improve the look of them.

But what products are actually good? Which formula will reduce the pigmentation of my spots? Never fear, Kelly is here to find out.

I decided to road-test freezeframe PIGMENT CLEAR because the science behind the formula is pretty impressive. And freezeframe is Australia's number one Clinical Skincare brand, with their products being Australian made and owned.

And this one's new. So here are my thoughts.

Firstly, what the devil IS pigmentation?

The brown spots are actually referred to as hyperpigmentation, which sounds a lot more serious and science-y than 'brown splodges'. Basically, hyperpigmentation is a completely harmless and super common skin condition.

It refers to the darkening of patches of skin, that can be found all over the body, but most commonly treated on the face. This darkening occurs when an excess of melanin (the brown pigment that produces normal skin colour, in whatever depth your race is naturally) accumulates in deposits on the skin. This is mainly caused by sun damage and hormonal changes.

And what does freezeframe PIGMENT CLEAR actually do?

The formula is designed to reduce the appearance of skin pigmentation and protects the skin from developing more. In clinical studies, the tests reported a 50 per cent reduction in dark spots in just two weeks and more than 87 per cent reduction in dark spots in 28 days. Of the women in the trial, 82 percent saw brighter skin in two weeks.

It's a natural formula that works on freckles, sun spots, age spots, scars, and melasma. Now, for the science if you're interested: it has no less than 10 powerful bioactive naturals high in retinol (vitamin A), antioxidants, vitamin E and Omega 3, 6 and 9. It also has a powerful free radical scavenger to help protect against environment aggressors like pollution and UV rays.

What did I think of the product?

I haven't used many products to treat hyperpigmentation (given I only recently discovered I had the blasted splodges), but I was seriously impressed by this product.

Firstly, I'd like to touch on the texture of the formula as I'm VERY fussy when it comes to this.

Quite simply, it's glorious. It's almost like a light oil and absorbs beautifully into my skin. This makes it both an ideal layering treatment product at night, and under makeup during the day. I've even mixed a few drops in with my foundation because it gives me such a radiant glow.

Most other serums on the market are about 80 per cent water, whereas PIGMENT CLEAR has no added water. That's why I loved the texture so much - it's just jam-packed with natural plant extracts. Juicy goodness basically.

Secondly, it definitely improved the tone of my complexion. Over my two-week trial period, I could see some early differences in the dark spots and hope to see more over a longer period. However, I would say I saw brighter skin 100 per cent.

Do I recommend this product?

Yes, definitely yes. At $69, it's more affordable than many other specialty serums on the market, and a beautiful, top-quality product. Luxe packaging, fragrance free, beautiful on the skin, and results clearly visible.

I personally don't believe there's anything non-invasive that will 100 per cent get rid of your skincare concern, whatever that may be. But products like freezefame PIGMENT CLEAR can definitely help drastically improve the appearance, without spending bucket loads on treatment.

