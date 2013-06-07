Former QLD premier Anna Bligh diagnosed with cancer.

By MAMAMIA NEWS

Anna Bligh, former premier of Queensland, announced today that she has been diagnosed with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer.

The diagnosis was confirmed after a tumour was removed from a lymph node in her neck last week.

Bligh released a statement this afternoon thanking her family and friends, as well as the staff at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital where she was treated:

The Cancer Council explains what Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is, as follows:

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of lymphoma, which is a general term for cancers that develop in lymphatic tissue. Sometimes non-Hodgkin lymphoma is also called non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. If you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, your lymphocytes become damaged. They grow abnormally and multiply uncontrollably, causing your lymph nodes to enlarge and form painless lumps called tumours. As the abnormal lymphocytes replace the normal ones, your immune system becomes less effective. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can occur in one lymph node,a group of lymph nodes or another organ. The disease can often be found in several parts of the body at the same time.

Bligh, 53, currently resides in Sydney with her husband Greg and two sons. She has asked that her family’s privacy be respected as she prepares to commence treatment in the next two weeks.

We wish Ms Bligh and her family all the best during this really difficult time, as they prepare to fight this horrible disease.