Forget Fido: These are the most popular dog names of 2015.

Looking for a dog name? Look no further.

Every year, the American Kennel Club releases a list of the most popular dog names of the year, just in case you were panicking about your dog’s name being somewhat uncool.

Apparently, these names will “help you get off to the perfect start with your new pup”, although we highly recommend toilet training as a more practical alternative.

Thinking about getting a dog? This might just tip you over the edge… (Post continues after video.)

The list includes gems such as: Aspen, Dazzle, Karma, Nova, Breeze, Rumor, Peach and Token, so if you want a dog with a healthy sense of entitlement and a trust fund, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re looking for a name with a little more oomph, or if your dog likes to take a chunk of flesh out of everyone passing by, take your pick of Gator, Chaos, Riot and Tank.

Still haven’t found the name for you? You can check out the full list here.

And if you’re planning on bringing a bub into the world soon, consider this the perfect opportunity to maximise your Cool Factor, because the list actually has a slight overlap with popular baby names.

So if the names Mia, Lilly or Logan float your boat, this could be the time to trend-set and have your dog’s name match your baby’s!

Coolest idea ever, no?

… Ok, yeah, perhaps not.

Do your pets have quirky names?