Fluff: Wait, THIS is the song of the Millennium?

1. Wait, THIS is the song of the Millennium?

Even though we are only 13 years into this millenium there is a song that has been crowned the best…so far.

Grantland.com ran a competition in tennis-style rounds where songs were paired together, only advancing to the next round if they secured the most votes.

The voters were predominantly male but surprisingly Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ ended up in the grand final. The best song? Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya’ with over 34,000 votes.

It’s probably not the first song you think of but when you think about it, this is the song that gets everybody moving. On the result, Grantland’s Steve Hyden said, “Rolling in the Deep and Hey Ya! were the right songs precisely because they don’t appeal just to the fans.”

“They appeal to everybody. You might think you hate one or both of these songs, but you probably had to decide to hate them, and it likely had something to do with the fact that everybody else thinks they’re awesome.”

Imma let you finish, but if Hey Ya is the standard we’re going with, these are the songs we think are the ‘best’ of all the Millennium:

What song do you think it should be?

3. Miley Cyrus says we’re all ‘overthinking’ her VMAs performance.



In a new clip for an MTV documentary, Miley Cyrus has discussed the fallout of ‘twerkgate.’

“What’s amazing is, I think, now, we’re three days later and people are still talking about it. They’re over-thinking it,” Cyrus said.

“You’re thinking about it more than I thought about it when I did it. Like, I didn’t even think about it ‘cause that’s just me.”

See? She’s just being Miley, you guys.

Even with all the criticism she copped, she’s still not bothered in the slightest.

“Madonna’s done it, Britney’s done it. Every VMA performance, that’s what you’re looking for; you’re wanting to make history. What’s amazing is I think now, we’re [a week] later and people are still talking about it.”

Forget World Wars and the crisis in the Middle East. That’s the stuff of history books right there ladies and gentlemen; Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke.

And for your viewing pleasure enjoy this gallery of celebrities with Miley Cyrus’ tongue:

Images via Who Stole Miley’s Tongue?

5. What Melanie Griffith thinks of her daughter starring in 50 Shades.

The world collectively exhaled one huge sigh of relief with the 50 Shades of Gray actors being announced yesterday.

If you haven’t heard, Christian Gray will be played by Charlie Hunnam and Anastacia Steele by Dakota Johnson.

As for what Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith thinks of her daughter starring in the erotic trilogy.

She tweeted: “My beautiful child Dakota has been chosen to play Anna Steele in 50 Shades!!! Look out world! Here she comes! #proudmama.”

My beautiful child Dakota has been chosen to play Anna Steele in 50 Shades!!! Look out world! Here she comes!!! #proudmama — Melanie Griffith (@MelanieGriffith) September 2, 2013

While some have been quick to point out the role will involve extreme nudity and sex scenes, this is a big break for the actress who has appeared in 21 Jump Street and The Five-Year Engagement.

Johnson was bound for stardom with acting running in her blood being the daughter of Melanie Griffiths and Don Johnson, and granddaughter of Tipi Hedren.

Sure her family is very supportive, but there is still nothing more awkward than watching a sex scene with your parents…let alone being in the scene itself.

7. Another Royal baby is on the way.

C’mon did you really think it was going to be Kate Middleton?

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine is expecting her first child with husband Christopher O’Neill.

The couple married in her Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2013, and the pregnancy announcement comes roughly 12 weeks after their wedding.

9. Kim Kardashian has blonde hair. I repeat, Kim Kardashian has blonde hair.

This is a really big deal, you guys.

The 32-year-old has admitted on a preview for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wanted to pose naked again right after she had baby North West.

Kim Kardashian posed naked for Playboy before, in 2007.

10. Lady Gaga wears a dress with a built in bubble machine.

She would be a hit at kid’s birthday parties.

11. Rachel Zoe confirms she’s pregnant with baby number 2! This is ma-jor.

Rachel Zoe has announced that she is pregnant with her second child, the 42-year-old and mother of two-year-old Skyler, broke the news over Twitter: ‘Rodger, Skyler & I are beyond excited! :)’

Rodger, Skyler & I are beyond excited! :) http://t.co/Wt4zhgjtjn — Rachel Zoe (@RachelZoe) September 3, 2013

Linking to a post on her website, The Zoe Report, she wrote, “Before we head into the chaos of fashion season, we wanted to take a moment to OFFICIALLY confirm that we are expecting another child.”

Major.