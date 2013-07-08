FLUFF: Justin Timberlake's new video is very, very NSFW.

So, yet another male popstar has created a super ‘edgy’ and ‘artistic’ video, in which said male popstar sings while fully clothed – as naked women writhe onscreen.

Nice one, Justin Timberlake.

J.T.’s film clip for his latest song ‘Tunnel Vision’ has generated controversy – and drawn criticism – after being posted on YouTube last week. The seven-minute video (yes, it was deemed to be artistically engaging enough to run for seven minutes) was removed from the video site just hours after being posted, due to depictions of nudity that were ‘sexually provocative’.

The video has since been reposted, but it now comes with a warning. Although YouTube’s guidelines technically prohibit nudity, a Google spokesperson told American ABC news that, “While our Guidelines generally prohibit nudity, we make exceptions when it is presented in an educational, documentary or artistic context and take care to add appropriate warnings and age-restrictions.”

In March, Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ film clip was removed from YouTube for depicting female nudity. No news yet as to whether Thicke has taken affront that Timberlake copied his exceptionally imaginative music video concept, or if there will be some kind of ‘sing off’.

In case it wasn’t clear, the following video is most definitely NSFW:

3. Heidi Klum flashes her bare bum on Instagram, as you do.

Heidi Klum is in the Bahamas with her four children and bodyguard-turned-boyfriend, Martin Kristen for the fourth of July weekend – and being the caring sharing type has instagrammed a photo of her sunburned cheeks.

And were not talking about her face…

Warning: if you’re reading this at work you may want to quickly skip past the next photo:

What we’re wondering is, clearly this isn’t a selfie so how do you ask someone to take a shot of your bum?

Klum also shared a picture of her beach bod, with cornrow hair a la Bo Derek and with the caption, “Thank you for another beautiful day in paradise.”

Celebrities… they’re just not like us.

3. Is Madonna wearing a chainmail Niqab?

Oh geez, 54-year-old Madonna has posted a photo of herself in a chainmail niqab (a face veil traditionally worn by Muslim women) on Instagram. The caption read, “The Revolution of Love is on… Inshallah’ (Arabic for God Willing). The image is from her photoshoot for the upcoming edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Not surprisingly, it has drawn criticism and Madonna has left fans wondering if the message behind the image was a comment on the oppression suffered by women in some Islamic countries or one of empowerment.

One Instagram user said: “You think this message is empowering to women?…If this was a woman who really wanted to empower other females she could do this in many other ways…When did gagging women make them feel good?”

Another fan, Bill Paul Buttuls, wrote on Facebook: “Are you saying the burqa is ‘trapping’ women?” while Ccim Le Bon commented: “Burqa covers even the eyes…and this is the NIQAB…the message is not clear…what do you mean queen?”

Is Madonna’s use of shock value getting old yet?

5. PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Everything you need to know about Beyonce’s Australian tour.

Beyoncé is bringing her The Mrs Carter Show World Tour starring Beyoncé to Australia later this year.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Vector Arena on October 18, and two things; it will be amazing and tickets will sell out almost immediately.

To be one on the first to get your mitts on some, the first pre-sale ticket release for My Live Nation members starts from 3pm Tuesday, July 16 mark it in your diary, set an alarm and .

MasterCard card holders can also get a pre-sale option from 2pm Friday, July 12 also through My Live Nation.

Concert dates:

Vector Arena, Auckland – October 18

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – October 22

Brisbane Entertainment Centre – October 28

Allphones Arena, Sydney – October 31

Adelaide Entertainment Centre – November 5

Perth Arena – November 8

And just because we can, here is Beyonce’s killer half-time Super Bowl performance earlier this year:

http://youtu.be/Lg-2xyO_yDs

Oh and just in case you weren’t excited enough, Pepsi Next Australia is giving away tickets to Beyoncé’s concert in New York and treating 25 lucky fans with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Beyoncé in the flesh in Sydney. Squee.



From 2 September, fans can enter to win these exclusive opportunities via on-pack and in-store promotions for Pepsi Next and Pepsi, as well as by visiting the Pepsi Australia Facebook page here: facebook.com/pepsiaustralia.

7. How Sarah Jessica Parker eradicated pubic lice.

Well, Sarah Jessica Parker has a new achievement she can add to her CV; actress, producer and now… pubic lice eradicator.

On a seriously slow news week in the UK, one journalist picked up on a press release by the British Association of Dermatologists, that suggested Carrie Bradshaw and co (one would assume Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda) were responsible for the downfall of crabs.

The press release was titled, “Was Sex and the City the beginning of the end for pubic lice?” and it details how pubic lice are being threatened with extinction due to the disappearance of their natural habitat “due to deforestation of another kind – the increased popularity of ‘Brazilian waxing'”.

From the press release:

“Pubic hair removal has been practised by humans for thousands of years, by cultures from all over the world, including the ancient Egyptians. However, until recently, with the rise of truly global mass media, pubic lice have been able to weather changing cultural attitudes to body hair.

What we have seen at work is the law of unintended consequences. In popularising hair removal, Carrie Bradshaw and co have contributed to ridding humanity of a pest that had plagued humans for millions of years. Sadly there isn’t an Emmy for that.”

Sadly not.