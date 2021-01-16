SEX DIARIES: 'I’d always been intrigued by BDSM. Then I went on a date with a ‘dominant’.'

It was his gentle features that caught my eye as I clicked on his dating app profile, but something about Kallum’s cheeky smile told me there was more to him. In the box for information, he’d described his personality as generous, caring and sensual. But under character he’d listed two words that sent shivers up my spin.

"Dominant and alpha."

I was immediately hooked and sent him a message straight away – a series of tick emojis.

Watch: There are some really interesting ways women reach orgasm. Post continues below.

His reply was instantaneous.

"Which characteristic do you like the most?" he asked.

"Dominant," I fired back, smiling to myself.

Again, his reply was rapid. "Then you should give me your number."

He was direct, eager to have his way, and it left me feeling hot and flustered.

I wouldn’t say that I have a vanilla sex life. Racy lingerie and being bossed about in the bedroom isn’t new to me, but I’ve never had a true experience in BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission).

Surely there’s no harm in having a little bit of fun, I tell myself as I forward him my number and my mind starts wandering to erotic fantasies of passionate kisses and restraints.

The immediate incoming call from an unfamiliar number pulls me out of my daydreams.

His voice is deep, with an accent I can’t quite pick, but truthfully – as we discuss everything from work to family – I am a little disappointed with how normal he sounds. Just like a regular guy. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, he says, "You will come to mine tonight for dinner."

The order and authority in his tone leaves me with me goosebumps. I naturally object but my attempts at refusal are thoroughly thwarted. To be honest, it’s not like I’m not even trying.

Wearing a tight little skirt and thin silk pantyhose, I arrive at Kallum’s apartment building that evening. He meets me in the foyer, kissing each side of my check, and I look down to avoid the concierge’s gaze, just in case he knows I’m not the first to be dominated at this man’s flat.

A little bit goofy and grinning from ear to ear, Kallum is not what I had pictured at all, but I’m instantly drawn in. His apartment is smart, with sophisticated furnishings and a big screen TV. But there are also fresh flowers on the table and a soft musky scent coming from the bedroom. It’s warm and welcoming.

Our conversation flows over a Thai takeaway on the sofa with no concern that we’ll run out of things to say, when suddenly I catch him looking at me, smiling.

"What?" I ask, worried that I’ve got something green in my teeth.

"Kiss me," he orders.

I smirk and press two fingers to my lips before transferring them to his.

He chuckles and says, "I guess I should be more specific next time."

I pop up to use the toilet. Staring at his giant bathtub, I imagine myself soaking in it one day, as he caresses my body under the bubbles.

Stepping back into the living room, I can see he’s moved the coffee table to the side, clearing the space immediately in front of the sofa. He’s still sitting in the same spot on the couch, but the atmosphere has shifted.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia’s podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.

His eyes bore into me as I cross the room, suddenly spellbound under his unyielding gaze.

"Get on your knees," he commands.

I drop to the carpet in front of him and stare up at Kallum in silence.

He reaches forward and slides his fingers through my hair before yanking it back. Suddenly his mouth is on mine, his tongue fiercely making its way in.

Pulling away, and leaving me wanting more, he tells me to strip. I stand and let my clothes fall to the floor around me. When I’m done, he unzips, revealing a large bulge in his boxers. Freeing himself, he stares at me.

"Now suck it."

Wrapping both hands around him, I take him deep in my throat, up and down, as he groans in encouragement.

"Turn around," he directs me.

I rotate on my knees, so my back is now towards him. He reaches forward and, grabbing my hips, pulls me up onto his lap. The head of his penis is now so deliciously close to my vagina, trembles run down my body.

In he goes, pushing through my wet lips. Each time he thrusts, I feel the hardness of his c**k rubbing against my insides. He wraps his hand around my hair at the nape of my neck and pulls my head back hard.

"Who’s your master?" he grunts into my ear.

"You are," I reply softly.

"You are, SIR," he corrects me, and yanks my head back again in punishment.

"You are, sir," I whimper.

"Good girl," he murmurs. "Now stand up and follow me."

We walk into the bedroom as he strips off. The mattress is on the floor, next to the bed frame and a wicker basket. A lone candle lights the room. He tells me to lie face down on the mattress.

Minutes pass. I sense him moving around the room. The anticipation is killing me.

"Hold your hands out in front of you," he orders, and I feel him slip soft handcuffs over my wrists. Once bound, he fastens a thin, rubber choker around my neck, and blindfolds me with a scarf.

He plants a kiss between my shoulder blades and works down my body, feeling the firm edge of my curves, caressing my behind. His mouth moves back up, gentle and caring, when suddenly I let out a gasp – he’s bitten me on my left shoulder.

He keeps going, moving from left to right, up and down, his teeth looking for more unmarked territory on my soft flesh.

I’m just getting used to his rough bites when he growls in my ear.

"You are mine," he says and pushes himself inside me, far deeper and harder than before. I feel myself tighten around him. I can’t keep my silence any longer, each thrust sends sensations through my body, and I let go.

He lifts me up into doggy position and even he is moaning now, as a drop of his cool sweat falls onto my arm.

Kallum pulls out suddenly and within a heartbeat something cold is now being pressed up against my clit. It buzzes to life as he pushes the vibrator inside me. I writhe in pleasure. I get so close, but I don’t want this to end.

Just as I think I’m about to explode, he pulls the toy out of me and allows my breathing to slow.

"Turn onto your back," he orders, and I do as I’m told.

I hear rummaging in the wicker basket and then silence. Suddenly, a soft tip touches the right side of my chest, just under my collarbone. I realise he is writing across my breasts. I recognise the three parallel strokes of the letter E at the end of the word.

The sound of a chain reaches me before I even feel him clipping on the nipple clamps. The cold metal startles me, and my nipples stiffen in response.

Leaning over me, he slips the blindfold off and I blink up at him in the candlelight. He’s holding the chain in both hands now and I brace myself in readiness for him to pull the clamps off.

He senses my anticipation and slowly slides his fingers across my breasts and down between my legs. Without warning, he suddenly penetrates me at the same time as he frees my nipples. I scream out in pleasure. It’s like nothing I’ve ever felt before.

Feature Image: Getty.