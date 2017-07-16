News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The First Six Weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy? Sad? Depressed? Confused? Tired? Disorientated? Angry? Ecstatic? Welcome to normal. The baby is here, you’re beginning your life as a parent, and things can feel a little foggy. In the final episode of Hello Bump, we will walk you through those first weeks. Midwife Cath talks us through the post-pregnancy poo, dealing with stitches, breastfeeding, nipples, sleep, and postnatal depression. Bec Judd has advice for when your milk comes in, and why well-meaning visitors aren’t always the best idea.  And for any non-mums listening along, we have the best thing to take new mums in those first fragile weeks. Spoiler: it’s not flowers.

Tags: hello-bump , latest-podcasts , podcast , podcast-today , podcast-today-mobile , pregnancy

Related Stories

Recommended