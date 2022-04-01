“A staple in my beauty bag!”: 11 women trial the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows hair remover.

Eyebrows. Ahh yes, the facial feature that is said to be the most defining. The feature that's single-handedly meant to frame your face and determine your entire expression. No biggie.

It's no wonder that we want to get them right.

That's why we bought our first pair of tweezers when we were 14, and why we endured lying on that table in that little back room with the curtain — you know the one — to have our brows (often painfully) trimmed and tweezed.

All in the name of beauty.

Lucky for us, this whole process has undergone a revolution, making it all a lot easier for us.

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows is a nifty battery-operated device making hair removal an actual dream. It removes hair instantly and painlessly without the irritation that typically comes from other hair removal methods. Hallelujah!

Whether you need to get rid of hair above, below or between your brows, the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows has an ultra-fine tip so you can get precise results (here's looking at you, pesky stray hair under my arch!).

Plus, the device has a built-in LED light so you don't miss any hairs along the way.

It also looks exactly like a lipstick so you'd be proud to carry it in your purse and whip it out whenever you need a 'lil ol' touch-up.

Oh, and just as a little boujee-bonus, it has a hypoallergenic, 18-karat gold plated head that is gentle enough to use every day. And why wouldn't you, when it's so easy to use and leaves no nicks, cuts, bumps, redness or irritation.

Want to know if it lives up to the hype? We asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to roadtest the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows and report back with their honest thoughts (...and flawless brows).

Here's what they reported back.

Alicia, 30: "The perfect lazy girl product."

"This is the perfect lazy girl product. There is absolutely no pain at all.

"It also leaves the skin feeling smooth and there's no irritation. It's easy to use and produces really quick results. I used it mainly on my eyebrows, but it worked really well on those sneaky upper lip hairs too."

Chelsea, 30: "A great tool to have in my bag of tricks."

"I want to just freshen up my brows." Image: Supplied.

"I thought the product was a great tool to have in my bag of tricks for when I want to just freshen up my brows, especially for an event when I may not have time to get in for a wax or thread.

"I also loved how gorgeous the packaging was."

Emma, 31: "I was able to use it confidently without fear of taking my brows off!"

"I found the product super easy to use and was able to use it confidently without fear of taking my brows off!

"I think it's perfect to use in between professional waxing, especially for the monobrow area that can grow back quite quickly."

Amelia, 31: "A great quick fix for in between appointments."

"I often run out of time to go get my eyebrows waxed." Image: Supplied.

"As a mum of three young kids, I found this product very useful.

"I often run out of time to go get my eyebrows waxed, so this was a great quick fix for in between appointments. It was so easy to use as well."

Jade, 29: "Easy to store and have with you on the go."

"This product definitely lived up to its claims of instant and pain-free hair removal!

"The product was very easy to set up, use and clean. I was a little skeptical of how it would hold up with my thick, black eyebrow hairs, but it removed them easily.

"The small packaging also makes it super easy to store and have with you on the go."

Hayley, 36: "So luxe."

"So luxe." Image: Supplied.



"This product is honestly so great. I love that I can take my brows into my own hands (literally!).

"And can we just take a moment to appreciate the packaging? So luxe!"

Klara, 30: "A staple in my beauty bag."

"I found it very easy to use and great for tidying up brows and unwanted rogue facial hairs.

"It's precise and safe to use (no nicks or cuts). Overall, I found it easy and quick, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a quick, painless and easy way to tidy brows.

"I think it'll become a staple in my beauty bag for travelling on long trips or when I don't have time to pluck or book an appointment with a beautician."

Hiu, 28: "This product was so fantastic!"

"The tool was so precise." Image: Supplied.

"This product was so fantastic!

"It worked so well on my long, thin brow hairs. I noticed a definite visual change because the tool was so precise I could really get in there."

Mona, 33: "It really gets the job done."

"I've had the product for just a short while but I already love the ease of use and how it's a great time saver. It really gets the job done.

"I'm not confident in getting too close to some parts of my brows, in fear of making a mistake, but this tool makes me feel more confident."

Rose, 27: "So easy to use."

"So easy to use." Image: Supplied.

"I literally never do anything to my eyebrows, but the Flawless Brows hair remover has changed that.

"It was so easy to use and I could effortlessly shape my brows to my liking. It also didn't hurt one bit which is a huge bonus!"

Samantha, 33: "It worked perfectly on my fair brows."

"The product worked well to maintain my brows during COVID restrictions. It worked perfectly on my fair brows and helped make the time between needing an appointment greater.

"It was also robust enough that when put to the test on my husband's beard, it still performed perfectly. The light feature is also extremely useful, especially for those of us with light hair!"

To get your hands on the hair removal device changing the brow game, visit The Finishing Touch Flawless website.

Feature Image: Supplied/Mamamia.