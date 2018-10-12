News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

weddings

Literally just the 15 most hilarious tweets about Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

Biannually (at this rate) a royal wedding sweeps the world off their feet.

Today, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in perhaps one of the most heartwarming royal weddings yet.

In a floor-length wedding dress designed by Peta Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, with shoes by Charlotte Olympia, Princess Eugenie walked down to the aisle to an eager fiance, who even popped his glasses on to see her walk down the aisle.

But besides all the gushy stuff,  the people of Twitter picked up some hilarious details that we most definitely missed.

And some gushy stuff… too.

Tags: beatrice-and-eugenie , royal , royal-news , royal-weddings , weddings

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT