Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer reviews Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation.

The new Fenty Beauty foundation is out! Have you heard? Seen it slinking around your Instagram? Giving you the sexy side eye? Ey?

Omg, wait - hold up, hold up! Don't add it to your cart jusssst yet.

Cause there's nothing worse than jumping straight in on a new and trendy foundation, only to find out it's actually utter poo and does nothing for your skin. Sucks!

But! That's why you have me.

I've tried Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint (I'm a sucker for hype, too) and I can give you my real, *honest* opinion if it's worth trying or not, so you don't have to go in blind and throw your blessed cash at it.

How does that sound? Good? Great!

So, here's what I thought about the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($46).

But first, let's talk about my skin.

It's probably best to give you a little rundown on my skin situation, hey? Alright, alright, I'll be quick.

My skin, she's dry. And it tends to make wearing foundation very hard, indeed.

So, I usually go for formulas that are lightweight, hydrating and give it a lick of moisture to keep things looking fresh. For this reason, matte formulas aren't my type (they go patchy, flaky and weird on my face. Also, matte never texted me back that time, sooo...).

Okay, nice. The foundation - how did you go with it?

It's so hydrating! So lightweight! Sinks in well! It gives this beautiful sheer coverage (light to medium to be precise), but it's totally buildable and doesn't go all cakey and patchy if you want to go in with another coat.

I'm not much of a foundation brush kinda gal (too lazy), so I applied it with my fingers (starting in the middle of my face) and then went in with a beauty sponge to blend the formula into my hair line/neck/beard etc., and woah - it's lovely and silky and even. Quickly makes your skin look ~better~.

Image: Supplied

And the finish - it's noice!

I found that although sheer, this formula covered the redness around my nose, my uneven skin tone and pimpy scabs on my chin with ease, making my skin look all dewy and glowy.

My favourite part? You can still see my freckles underneath - so my skin still looks like skin, which is *always* preferable. It definitely leans into that whole 'skinimalism' approach to makeup, which I'm all about. Because you want people to see lovely skin, not a lovely foundation, yeah?

I also think they did a fantastic job of shades (obvs, cause it's Fenty Beauty) - there's 25 different options. The shade I used was number three, and it literally melted into my skin.

Here's my face before and after application:

Before and after applying foundation. Image: Supplied

The verdict?

I don't think you can go wrong with this guy. I would even go as far to say I kinda... love it.

It's a really nice everyday formula that you can slap on in the morning/en route to work, without fluffing around with tools and such. It gives you a nice low-key, dewy look, while still tackling uneven skin tone, blemishes and redness.

And it lasts. Goodness, it lasts. I applied it around 7.30am in the morning and it stuck around until I washed everything off after work. It didn't go patchy during the day and it barely felt like I was wearing anything. Delightful.

Image: Supplied

Feature image: Supplied

