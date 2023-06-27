'I confronted Caleb.' FBoy Island couple Molly and Nick on the dramatic scenes not shown.

FBoy Island has come to a crashing end with our three women selecting their three men, which included two Nice Guys and, awkwardly, one FBoy.

Ladies, you had one job!

The reality show is an adaption of the US series of the same name. The unhinged series brought together three single women who, under the guidance of host Abbie Chatfield, had to decide, out of a pool 24 men, which half were FBoys and which were Nice Guys.

In the finale, Molly O’Halloran got to pick between Vernon Lyon (boo!) and Nick Brown (yay!) and thankfully, she made the right decision by choosing Nick. Before making her selection, Molly exposed Vernon by bringing his ex-girlfriend on to prove that he only went on the show for the prize money.

Mamamia caught up with the wholesome couple to find out all the behind-the-scenes goss from FBoy Island, and to ask how their relationship is going.

Reflecting on the finale, Molly didn't regret calling out Vernon. "He needed to learn a bit of a lesson and, dare I say, he has," she said. "I was keen to teach that FBoy a lesson and pick a Nice Guy."

After dumping Vernon, Molly revealed that she never saw him again.

"When Vernon left, Nick said 'Can I kiss the girl yet?' and that was really gorgeous," she said.

"I was happy to have chosen Nick and I was happy to get the hell out of there."

The most controversial moment on this season's Fboy Island involved contestant Caleb Duncan, who was overheard saying that Molly was cheated on by her ex-fiancé because she had, err, "bad pussy".

"I just don't know why someone would say something like that, it's just horrible," Nick told us. "It was just vindictive. Bad pussy? What is that?"

Other than an especially sinister cat, I'm all out of guesses.

"He comes from a place where he has a very fragile ego," Molly added. "I think his comments were revolting and no woman should be blamed for a guy cheating because of their physical characteristics, especially their vagina."

In a scene that was cut from the final episodes, Molly actually spoke to Caleb about what he had said.

"What was not shown on the show was that I confronted Caleb," she began.

"I told him, 'Now is your chance to say it to my face,' and he didn't. He denied it. He didn't have the balls to front up to it. If you can say it behind my back, then you can say it to my face. I think he seems like he has more confidence than he has."

Nick added, "He said, 'Girls always say we have small dicks, why can't we do the same?' What are you talking about, you moron?"

Nick also confronted Caleb, but this scene didn't make the final cut either.

"They filmed me and Caleb talking at the end," Nick said. "He said he has a lot of respect for women, yet he said that. I wish they kept that in there, me calling him out a bit more."

Other than the scenes with Caleb, Nick said he wished that more of the sweet moments he shared with Molly made the final episodes. "In terms of me and Molly, after a date, we got Maccas and cuddled. Not great TV but a genuine moment," he said.

I mean, sure! But who has time for that when we've got to film the men having a pillow fight?

On the very first episode of FBoy Island, Molly ended up dumping Nick when he made a 'bros before hoes' comment on a date. "I was like nope, this guy is just here for a good time, and to pick up chicks after the show," she told us.

When asked if he's removed that expression from his vocabulary, Nick answered a resounding, "I'll never say 'bros before hoes' again!"

Luckily for the couple, after it was revealed he was, in fact, a Nice Guy and not an FBoy, Nick ended up being allowed back into the competition. But Molly and Nick both agreed that whether they were reunited or not, they would have slid into each other's DMs.

"I would have reached out," Nick said.

"If the producers didn't let me have Nick back, I would have slid into his DMs," Molly agreed.

So the big question we're all wondering is: are Molly and Nick still going strong, or was it all just the magic of reality television?

"We're still together," Nick confirmed.

In fact, they've been dating for four months, have met each other's families, and Molly has spent time in Nick's home in Sydney – isolating so they wouldn't get caught, of course.

They've saved each other under different aliases on their phones, too. Nick uses 'Holly Lee' while Molly has her boyfriend saved under 'Thor'.

"We are besotted with each other so it wasn't hard to keep the spark alive," Molly said.

And they're already planning holidays together, with Bali slated for September and Fiji in January. The couple have been commuting back and forth from Molly's hometown of Melbourne to Nick's city of Sydney.

Aside from this love story, Ziara Rae is still going strong with her Nice Guy, Izaya Leota.

And in a shocking surprise to absolutely no one with eyes and ears, Sophie Blackley's relationship with FBoy Joshy Allen has already come to an end.

Until next season, thanks for the truly cursed memories.

