Here's what all your favourite celebrities wore to Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras 2018 was brilliantly flamboyant, colourful, and celebrity-filled. There were sequins, jewels, headpieces, and Cher.

Most importantly, Cher. Oh, and did I mention CHER?!?

Cher.

We must start with Cher for reasons I do not need to articulate. Cher made three outfits changes, again, for reasons I do not need to articulate.

Outfit numero uno was photographed by many, including our very own Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Because… Cher.

Michelle Bridges.

Personal trainer and television personality Michelle Bridges rocked up to the event in red, with a killer head piece and shoulder pad ensemble.

Dannii Minogue.

Dannii Minogue wore a sparkling silver, slitted dress with matching strappy heels, while having a boogy on a float with some fellow celebrities.

I salute you, Dannii, for confidently and gracefully dancing in those heels. It looks... difficult.

Alisha Boe, Christian Lee Navarro, and Jonathon Groff.

The 13 Reasons Why Netflix stars grouped together with fellow Netflix star Jonathon Groff for a pre-Mardi Gras shot.

Jesinta Franklin.

Jesinta Franklin documented her Mardi Gras preparation on her Instagram story, and the outcome was purely spectacular.

Franklin wore knee high boots and an intricately bedazzled white bodysuit. Wow.

Courtney Act.

Former Australian Idol contestant and drag queen Courtney Act attended her first Mardi Gras full glam, dressing in iridescent sequins and a multi-coloured wig.

Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley, Lea DeLaria, and Yael Stone.

Netflix stars UNITE. Our favourite stars from 13 Reasons Why, Mindhunter, and Orange is the New Black joined forces to celebrate Mardi Gras in Australia, and we couldn't hide our elation even if we wanted to.

Jackie O.

Although the radio host wore black, unlike the other vibrant Aussie and international stars, Jackie O certainly didn't shy away from radiance.

Kyle and Imogen Anthony.

Jackie O's fellow radio presenter Kyle Sandilands also wore black - but dyed his hair and beard bright pink for the occasion.

Kyle's partner, Imogen Anthony, documented her process of getting ready on Instagram, and let's just say it involved a whole lot of paint and little to no clothing.

Excellent.

