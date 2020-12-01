These are the 5 easy fashion trends that will see you through this summer.

Anyone else feel like they haven't gone shopping in an entire year?

I lie. I've bought a lot of serums. But my bathroom cabinet's had enough at this point and my skin barrier is weak.

Yep, it's definitely time to pay the old wardrobe some attention. You know, that neglected cupboard in the bedroom still harbouring last year's linen pants and printed wrap dresses?

Not that there's anything wrong with bringing those out again, but if you're feeling the need for some newness, here's five really wearable, affordable buys that will literally last you through the whole season.

1. The new maxi.

It's been a minute, but maxis are back. And just as well; we all need something easy to throw on now the weather's suddenly decided it's summer. Tight clothing continues to just not be a vibe for 2020.

You've probably seen tiered maxis kicking around on your Insta feed, but if the popular tent-like shape isn't your thing, go for one with a nipped-in waist.

Or better yet, belt it. I love the look of a floaty maxi anchored with a buckle belt and chunky sandals.

There are SO many options on the market, from on-trend gingham to basic black and white, so take your pick and thank me later.





















Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.





2. Paperbag waist shorts.

Ok, if there's one thing you get out of this post, make it shorts that cinch in at the middle. They call them 'paperbag waist' shorts because I guess they look a bit like a paper lunchbag tied with string? Anyway, they're flattering on all bodies, there's heaps of cheap ones at the shops and I promise they go with every top you have.

I've been wearing mine with plain tees and tanks, but a good hack is to throw them over a one-piece swimsuit for a more elevated night-time look that's still beachy.





















Image: Dissh.

Image: Decjuba

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.





3. Eclectic sandals.

In 2020 the sandal has had a glow-up. Your Birkies and plain slides still matter, but they have friends now. Friends with fun details like chunky straps and woven bits inspired by all the global adventures we aren't having. Yay!

Yep, in a year where going places was cancelled, at least your shoes will look well-travelled.













Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

4. Elevated tees

Did you know your t-shirt would look 100 per cent cooler with shoulder pads? Neither did I, until I clocked this one on Paige Kennedy from Instagram (who is a low-key style oracle. Get around her.)

Basic tees will always be a staple, but this season there are some really fun elevated takes on the classic. If you're into more fashion-forward silhouettes like the ones below and want to cover your arms, floaty peasant tops and puffy sleeves are the way to go. Just add denim shorts or linen pants.





Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

5. Classic swimwear.

You know how last year swimwear got...smaller? I am all for flaunting what you've got and have no issues with teeny tiny bikinis, but personally I love bottoms that cover my whole bottom, and tops with a bit of shape to them. Which is why this year's trend towards more toned back, classic swimwear in strikingly simple shapes feels like a welcome change.

















Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

What trends will you be wearing this summer? Share your faves in the comments below.

Feature image: Sandals: Instagram/natashagardner_ @thisisgenevieve_ @prettychuffed