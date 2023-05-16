'I knew from a very early stage that I wanted to pursue something.' Which couples from Farmer Wants A Wife are still together?

Farmer Wants A Wife is officially done and dusted, but friendships, relationships and lifelong connections continue even after the cameras stop rolling.

In past seasons, we've definitely gotten some rather, er, turbulent pairings, but it seemed like this year, everything has almost sort of been... wholesome?

Of course, that's not exactly the truth but there are three couples that have made it to the end (so far).

So are Matt and Olivia, David and Emily and Andrew and Claire still together?

Watch the trailer for Farmer Wants A Wife 2023. Post continues after video.

Here's a very comprehensive investigation into whether these couples lasted.

Are Matt and Olivia still together?

Matt was immediately smitten with Olivia from the moment he laid eyes on her, telling Woman's Day he knew early into filming that they'd end up together.

However, for the sake of the show, he didn't reveal his true feelings.

"It was hard because we both wanted to respect the other ladies and the process, but it didn't really coincide with how we would've lived our lives," she explained. "I think that made us really strong, very early on, that's what helped us with these new life challenges, such as moving and having new careers."

So, basically, Matt and Olivia are indeed still together.

The couple has since moved to Canberra once filming wrapped up, after Matt's decision to take up a position with the Department of Agriculture and quit life on the farm... for now.

If their true, undying love for one another wasn't cute enough already, the pair has revealed kids are not so far off for them.

"We both want kids," said Olivia, adding, "We haven't argued over baby names. There's a little list happening."

Are David and Emily still together?

Sparks flew early for David and Emily, so it made sense to viewers at home that the farmer chose her at the end of the season.

"I just think I am falling in love with you and it's been amazing and I'm very vulnerable to say that and this is the last moment before the decision so I don't want to regret anything," Emily told him moments before he would share his final decision.

Later, he told her his true feelings... after he chose her.

"Emily you are the most genuine person I know… I know you haven't had many serious relationships, but starting today this can be your first and hopefully your last," he explained.

There haven't been many clues on either of the pair's Instagram pages, but there is a certain dog on Emily's Instagram that looks slightly familiar.

Are Andrew and Claire still together?

Farmer Andrew and Claire didn't wait around for the FWAF finale to decide they were in love. In the second last week of the series, he chose to send his two remaining ladies home, so that he could fully commit to Claire.

"I knew from very early on. There were a lot of common interests and both of our upbringings on the land — those things stood out from the start," Andrew told Now To Love. "But on a more deeper level, I just got to love learning more about Claire. She’s kind and caring, outgoing and adventurous.

"I knew from a very early stage that I wanted to pursue something and she felt the same."

The pair are definitely still going strong and Clare (along with her two dogs) are living on Andrew's farm in Narromine, NSW.

"The transition from moving from Tassie to New South Wales was natural and really easy for me," she explained. "The dogs and horses have all settled in well. So yeah, we've been busy - we even have a pet Joey. So it's been really good."

Feature Image: Seven.