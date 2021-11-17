ROAD TEST: 'I tried Fanola’s Restructuring Mask for a week on my hair to see if the keratin and milk proteins made a difference.'

I never used to have any issues with my hair. It always felt the way I wanted it to feel, looked the way I wanted it to look, fell the way I wanted it to fall and it styled perfectly.

Highly blessed, stunning... What could go wrong?

Then I dyed it blue. Well, now it’s more of a swampy green, but that’s beside the point.

But finally, I was able to relate to everyone else who’s had troubled experience with dyed hair.

My hair had completely changed.

The bleach made it extremely knotty 24/7. Brushing it after a wash was a nightmare. It had also become VERY strawy.

It was constantly frizzy and just looked super dry all the time. Not ideal.

Its natural glory. Well, besides the dye. Image: Supplied.

At first, I started drowning my hair in hair oils which made it look silky and soft solely in appearance, but every time I ran my fingers through it, I knew that the health of the actual strands of my hair were actually still very brittle and dry.

I was excited to trial something to lift me out of this hair problem. Enter: the Fanola Nourishing Restructuring Mask from AMR Hair & Beauty. At a nice, attainable $27.90 per tub, it's filled with milk proteins and promises to delivery nourishing and detangling action. If it works for me, it would make my dry and frizzy hair not only super soft but also so much easier to brush. HALLELUJAH.

Before using! Image: Supplied.

The product also contains keratin which penetrates the hair roots, and contributes to the overall health of the hair.

Heck, get this hair mask on, quick.

The first time I tried the product, I was super impressed. I’m used to waiting at least 2 weeks to notice results in beauty products...

But nope, not with this hair mask.

I was able to see and feel results after the very first use.

I used the hair mask as a replacement to conditioner, just to make sure I could understand the full effect by itself. So in the shower, after shampooing, I squeezed out the excess water and then used a good dollop of the hair mask and ran it from my roots right to the ends of my hair.

I made sure that the product was applied to my whole head, and evenly too. Then I chucked my hair into a bun and did all my other shower stuff. As the product needs to be left in for at least 5 minutes to do its thing, I made sure it was the first thing I did in my routine.

Side note, I leave this product in now for a few minutes longer purely because I’m obsessed with the smell.

I’m not usually too much of a fan of fragrance in products which is why this hair mask’s natural milky fragrance literally made me feel like a newborn baby.

After using! Image: Supplied.

It’s so subtle, but definitely lingers because I’ve had a few compliments on the smell of my hair since using it.

Before I jumped out of the shower I then washed the product out. This part always takes a bit of extra time (similar to washing conditioner out), just to make sure all product has been rinsed off.

I let my hair air dry for about 20 minutes before I brushed it. I do this because I find that I get a lot of hair breakage when I brush my hair while it’s still very damp, and that's a no from me.

This is when I noticed results straight away from the first wash. My hair brushed out SO easily.

Since dying my hair blue, I’ve been so used to the ritual of standing in front of a mirror, in a towel with a brush in hand, going at my hair for at least 15 minutes (and taking breaks because my arms get tired).

But since using the Fanola Nourishing Restructuring Mask, this process has become both physically and mentally easier, and with the best results I could have asked for.

I’ve consistently used the mask four times now and the results are noticeable in more ways than one. When my hair previously dried after washing it, it always looked dry and brittle, but now it looks almost... luscious.

Can confirm: the keratin and milk proteins in this hair mask do actually make a massive difference. Huge steps for me.

After the hair mask, air drying and brushing. Image: Supplied.

It also feels stronger, with significantly less hair breakage and my frizziness is near gone. The hair mask of miracles, basically.

When I run my fingers through my hair now, it actually feels so much softer and lighter all the way through, rather than my fingers being halted by an angry knot.

I can’t wait to continue to use it and see if the texture of my hair improves even more. I have a good feeling.

You can grab the Fanola Nourishing Restructuring Mask online at AMR Hair & Beauty for $27.90. May your dry, frizzy hair absolutely drink it up, like mine did, and become all the more softer and silkier for it!

Feature Image: Supplied.

