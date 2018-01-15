There's a Harry Potter film you may not know about. And you can watch it right now.

You’ve got to hand it to Potterheads, there are few fans more dedicated to a franchise than those who love the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

In fact, a bunch of loyal Harry Potter fans love the films so much, they’ve created one of their own.

It’s called Voldemort: Origins of The Heir, and while not affiliated with Warner Bros and produced on a much, much smaller budget, the 52-minute flick is anything but poorly made.

The film, which dropped on YouTube at the weekend is available to watch in full. As the title suggests, it’s a prequel that centres on how Tom Riddle became Voldemort – something not extensively explored in the books or films.

Told in flashbacks, the film follows Tryangle Films’ original character Grisha Mac Laggen – a descendant of one of the four Hogwarts founders, Godric Gryffindor. We see that Grisha knew Tom Riddle as a student and now suspects him of being involved in the death of Hepzibah Smith, a descendant of the Hufflepuff family.

The Verge writer Andrew Litak describes the story as “gripping” and the film as a “sleek affair”, with “digital effects, elaborate sets, and impeccable costumes”.

Other fans report being disappointed in the film. But for anyone who just can’t wait for the next instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise to hit cinemas in November, it seems well worth a watch.

You can watch the full film here:



