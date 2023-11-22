From Scarlett Johansson to Vin Diesel: 11 celebrities you didn't know are twins.

When it comes to famous twins, we’re willing to bet that you’re across Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Joel and Benji Madden. But there's a whole slew of other celebrities who also happen to have a twin.

While we’d like to pride ourselves on our in-depth celebrity knowledge, the realisation that Marvel actor Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother, still surprised us.

Some might look identical to their famous counterparts like Oscar winner Rami and Sami Malek, while others were born fraternal and look more like siblings.

From Gisele and Gabriella Bündchen to estranged brothers, Olly and Ben Murs, here are 11 celebs who you probably didn’t know were twins.

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

From A-list movies to politics, the Johansson family has all of their bases covered. While Scarlett is, of course, known for her impeccable acting career (the Marvel franchise, Lost in Translation), her brother Hunter Johansson also dabbled in acting before entering politics. The New York native is currently the CEO of Solar Responders, a company that equips first responders with renewable energy sources, and he even worked on former US President Obama’s campaign and re-election in 2012.

Samantha and Charlotte Ronson

While Samantha Ronson made a name for herself as a DJ - and for dating Lindsay Lohan in 2007 - her sister Charlotte Ronson works as a fashion designer. The twins regularly appear on each other's Instagram and appear to be very close.

Sending her twin a birthday message on August 8, 2019, Charlotte wrote to her sister: "So lucky to have you as my bff in utero! I couldn’t imagine life without you!!"





Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel once shared a Facebook post about the coincidence that both his Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker, and his twin brother, Paul Vincent, shared the same first name. Tragically, this was in 2014, the year after Walker passed away from injuries sustained in a car crash while leaving an event.





Rami and Sami Malek

They're identical twins with names that rhyme, but that's not all Rami and Sami Malek share. While both brothers are also trained actors, Sami is currently working as a teacher in Los Angeles at the STEM Academy of Hollywood. He also accompanied his brother to the Golden Globes in 2019, where the Bohemian Rhapsody actor won an award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

Gisele and Patrícia Bündchen

They say that you shouldn't work with family, but that hasn't stopped Gisele and Patrícia Bündchen. Not only is Patrícia a former model, but she's also Gisele's manager.

Celebrating their birthday on July 21, 2019, Gisele wrote to her sister: "Today separated physically, but always connected at heart. I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!"





Olly and Ben Murs

Sadly, former UK The X Factor host, Olly Murs, is no longer on speaking terms with his twin brother, Ben. Their riff started in 2009 when Olly chose to compete in The X Factor semi-final instead of going to Ben's wedding. Immediately after the event, his brother publicly called him a "self-obsessed sell out" and soon changed surnames to distance himself from the family.

Recently, the UK celeb said on ITV breakfast show, Lorraine, that despite attempts at reconnecting with his brother, they've all been rebuffed.

"It's mad because every year I think about it, (will it be) nine years, 10 years," he told ITV's Lorraine Kelly.

"I did text him for his birthday but he changed his number."





Alanis Morissette and Wade Imre Morissette

Working as a musician, yoga instructor and 'Reiki Master,' Alanis' brother, Wade Morissette largely prefers a low-key and private life. According to his bio on Spirit Voyage (which acts as a directory for practitioners of Kundalini Yoga) he's been practising and teaching yoga for over 13 years and makes regular appearances at conferences and retreats.





Aaron and Angel Carter

Angel Carter and her older brother and former Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, were granted restraining orders against Aaron Carter in November 2019.

During the trial, Angel alleged that Aaron "threatened the lives" of herself, her husband Corey Conrad and their eight-month-old daughter Harper Noelle, while Nick said his brother had "thoughts and intentions of killing" his then-pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt. The 'I Want Candy' singer – who died in November 2022 – consistently denied these claims, accusing his family of lying.

"My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my second amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women," he wrote on his Instagram stories at the time.

Ashton and Michael Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has often spoken about his admiration for his fraternal twin, Michael Kutcher. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three, Michael also underwent a heart transplant when he was 13.

Speaking about his brother when he received a Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in 2017, Ashton shared the lessons he learnt from his twin.

"My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn't a choice and that people aren't actually all created equal," he said.

"We're not all created equal. We're all created incredibly inequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that.

"Every time I felt sorry for him in life, I made him less. He taught me that and he gave that to me."

Currently, Michael works as the Assistant Vice President for Transamerica and is an active cerebral palsy advocate.

Laverne Cox and M Lamar

While Laverne Cox is a famous actress and LGBT trailblazer and activist, her twin brother M Lamar has gained a reputation for his subversive work as a musician, composer and multimedia artist. For two episodes in Season 2 of Orange is the New Black, Lamar also played Cox's character, Sophia Burset prior to her gender transition.

Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland

With veteran actors Shirley Douglas and Donald Sutherland as parents, it's no surprise both Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland went into the film industry. While Kiefer is a fixture in front of the camera - perhaps most well-known for his role as Jack Bauer in 24 - his sister prefers to work from behind it. Rachel has held multiple roles in post-production in Canadian series Nurses, Mary Kills People and The Detail.

