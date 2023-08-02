"Best holiday ever" – this statement was delivered loud and proud by my (usually quiet) 15-year-old son, not once, not twice but several times after our initial arrival to the Aussie Alps (and was repeated upon our return).

So let me explain what led a surfer family from a sleepy coastal town in northern NSW to venture all the way from the waves to the ski slopes of Thredbo.

Image: Supplied.

You see, my blonde-tipped kids are growing quickly – the girl (stacked with age-appropriate sass) is nudging 13 and the lad (already a lofty 6’1) seemed to be growing away from me, and not just in height. Sure, mum duties still reigned supreme, but the distance between us was notable and I realised it wouldn’t be long until they had upped and gone.

How to hold on? Or better yet, how to be a cool mum?

Okay, fine – neither of these things was possible, so I opted to make cherished memories with fully loaded fun. Nobody in the family had ever seen snow and it sounded so exotic compared to our daily life by the sea. Plus, being surfers, the kids would pick up snowboarding quickly, I’d heard.

Thredbo was our snow destination pick, mostly because we knew people who had been before and absolutely loved it (which would soon prove to be our verdict too). I decided to take them out of school (see, I am a bit cool) and together we excitedly plotted our journey.

Given we had a solid 10-hour drive to get there, my small old Peugeot was ruled out as the mode of transport (not even sure the lanky teens would still fit with our gear) and we went instead with Turo (a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform), upgrading to a new, huge van – perfect. On route, we stopped for the night at the QT Canberra hotel, which was a great idea because it broke up the trip, and we left for the ski fields (now just a few hours away) refreshed and ready the next day.

As the road got windier and the car climbed higher, the teens started asking excitedly (at every single turn) when we would see the snow. And when those snow-capped mountains appeared in the distance, they squealed like little kids! It was at that moment I knew I’d made the right decision to take a family holiday in the majestic Snowy Mountains.

Image: Supplied.Driving into Thredbo Village was a picture-perfect postcard experience with light snow falling and the sun shining through the tree-lined alpine landscape. Divine! It was brisk... okay, to us north coast crew it was damn freezing, but we were smiling in our uggies (any evidence of smug teenage attitude had evaporated and had been replaced with glee, yes glee).

Checking into the Thredbo Alpine Hotel was an experience in itself, and I was charmed by its welcoming staff (this became a theme everywhere we went), the retro décor and the genuine storybook ski lodge feel. There was no time to linger and unpack since everybody else, husband included, wanted to head immediately to the slopes. I completely understood and dropped my usual ‘planning mode’ mum mindset and rushed with them to collect the hire gear.

We all got kitted out, sized up and set off to meet the instructor. The moment I watched my teens cross the bridge with their snowboards, goggles and gloves at the ready is one I’ll never forget, those cherished memories I so dearly wanted had effectively started already.

Image: Supplied.

Sam was the coolest ski instructor (see, I knew I had no chance) and was brimming with energy and an obvious zest for life. The kids straight-up lorded him and after a private lesson followed by time spent scanning his Instagram, were super impressed by his skills.

Sam informed me that, as surfers, the kids had great balance, but that wasn’t the only ingredient needed for a successful attempt at snowboarding. Nevertheless, my son picked it up almost instantly and the girl (though a bit more hesitant) had moved on from the beginner's zone at Friday Flat and was gently carving her way down green runs by late afternoon.

As for me? Sam tried patiently and valiantly to assist me with my snowboarding prowess but after a few hours, it was decided without a shadow of a doubt that Mum is a Jerry (slang for kook/uncoordinated) and I took up residence at MerritsMountainHouse (where many of the ski runs intersect) with a glass of wine and a defeatist look instead.

Besides, witnessing my husband and the kids having a ball and bonding over their rush of snowboarding stories was enough for me.

Image: Supplied.

A special mention must go to the delicious food we enjoyed throughout the Thredbo trip – when I could get them off the slopes that is. Epic pizza shared at Eagles Nest (Australia’s highest restaurant), a Bavarian-inspired feast (think schnitzels, bratwurst, steaks and chocolate fondue) at the family-friendly Candlelight Lodge and massive burgers consumed at the local pub. Oh, and you can get a fab Mexican meal and outstanding Asian cuisine in the Snowy Mountains too – who knew?

Evenings were spent discussing the highs and the lows (yes, there were a few stacks but nothing bad) of the family’s day on the snow, sipping hot chocolates by the open fire (the teens, not me – I opted for a martini) and jumping in bed, keen to do it all over the next day again. Plans were made to make Thredbo an annual sojourn (everybody agreed) and the lad talked of visiting the snow in Japan sometime soon (ahem, thanks Sam!).

Image: Supplied.

The kids are growing up – that’s a fact that I’m slowly coming to terms with – but for now, they’re still my babies and going on this Thredbo trip together was one the smartest things I ever did.

You can’t stop the march of time, but you can actively create moments that, in turn, make great memories you will cherish forever and, as my son so happily stated, give you the best holiday ever!

Feature Image: Supplied.