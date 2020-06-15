9 things to buy if you're doing a quick trip to the snow this winter.

Anyone who’s ever travelled to the snow knows it’s an absolute nightmare if you don’t have the right gear.

Full disclosure – I don’t come from a ‘snow family’.

My first trip to the snow was a two-hour visit, as a stop on our way to Melbourne. Mum and Dad simply put raincoats over whatever else we were wearing, and all I remember is being really, really cold. I went to throw a snowball at my brother (obviously) but my woollen mittens became soaked, and I ended up spending a ridiculous amount of time under the hand dryer in the bathroom.

It wasn’t until I visited the snow with friends more than a decade later that I realised how much fun it can be. Skiing, snowboarding, dinner in front of a fireplace – it’s a one-of-a-kind type of holiday. But you need more than a raincoat and a pair of (wet) woollen mittens.

Now is an excellent time to plan a trip to the snow, with most resorts opening their ski season again in early June and staying open until September. Of course, there’s the added element of having been in lockdown for months, and most of us itching for a holiday, and the fact that there are restrictions on international travel without a clear end date. A local trip is safe, supports Australian businesses, and allows us to see the magic of our own backyard with our loved ones.

So here’s a definitive guide to what to buy if you’re going on a trip to the snow this winter.

Thermals

Thermals. Are. Everything.

They're the very basis of what you need if you're planning a trip to the snow.