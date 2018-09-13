An eyeliner containing lead has been recalled after three children fell ill.

— With AAP.

A range of imported eyeliners have been recalled after they were found to be containing high levels of lead.

More than 7400 eyeliner products have been pulled off the shelves by Consumer Affairs Victoria inspectors, after three NSW children were left ill from using the defective products.

The imported makeup was seized after NSW Health tests found the “Hashmi Surma Special” and “Hashmi Kohl Aswad” branded eyeliners respectively contained 84 per cent and 29.5 per cent lead and other dangerous metals, including arsenic and mercury.

“There has been a reported case in NSW of three children experiencing elevated blood lead levels related to use of the eyeliner products and our inspectors have since found the same branded items in Victorian stores,” CAV director Simon Cohen said on Wednesday.

Three Sydney children, from the same family, became ill after using the eyeliner from Pakistan in July with doctors finding elevated lead levels in their blood.

This prompted a NSW Fair Trading investigation and a referral to Border Force.

"Some of the product packaging even specifically states that no lead is present, which is a total disgrace," Mr Kean said in a statement in July.

The eyeliners, which are banned for sale in the United States, were sold until July 31 at specialist Indian and Pakistani stores across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT and South Australia.

The eyeliners were seized from nine stories and two suppliers in Victoria, but are still available online.

Any consumers who have purchased and used the products have been advised to seek medical advice and return the product to the place of purchase.

Acute lead poisoning symptoms include muscle pain, fatigue, headaches, nausea, coma and seizures, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warns.

"Consumers should stop using this product immediately and seek medical advice, especially if they experience any of the above symptoms," the commission said.