One of the biggest companies in the world is inventing a liquid exercise substitute.

Image: Girls

Let’s be honest here: not everybody enjoys exercise.

While some people genuinely love the feeling of burning calves, a pounding heart and sweat running down their back, others will do anything – anything – to avoid physical exertion. Staying fit, or getting fit, involves a lot of effort – they don’t call it a workout for nothing.

97 reasons why I’m not exercising right now

If you’re one of those people, you might want to sit down (okay, so you’re probably already sitting down, you couch-lover), because we have a momentous piece of news for you.

Scientists are currently working to develop a drink or energy bar that will effectively do your exercise for you. Yes. DO THE EXERCISE FOR YOU. (Sorry for shouting).

Now, don't quit your gym membership yet, because if the product is developed it'll likely happen a few years from now.

Can’t afford to renew your gym membership? Try this.

But here's what you need to know for the time being.

A group of eight scientists at Nestle's Institute of Health Sciences claim they can stimulate one of the enzymes that regulates the metabolism, using a compound called C13.

Not a huge fan of exercise? Neither are these celebrities...

Celebrities who aren't too keen on working out

The Switzerland-based team is experimenting with various natural substances - namely fruit and vegetable extracts - to see which ones are able to trigger the AMPK enzyme, and effectively mimic the effect moderate exercise has on the body.

If a nutritional product is produced, which is the aim, it would benefit people in the community whose bodies can't handle rigorous exercise, such as elderly or obese people and diabetes sufferers.

7 workouts for people who suck at running

“The enzyme can help people who can’t tolerate or continue rigorous exercise,” Nestle food scientist Kei Sakamoto tells Bloomberg. “Instead of 20 minutes of jogging or 40 minutes of cycling, it may help boost metabolism with moderate exercise like brisk walking. They’d get similar effects with less strain.”

So in other words, no - these clever scientists aren't straining their brains to give all you couch potatoes yet another excuse to forgo exercise. Sorry. But that doesn't mean you won't be able to get your hands on it...

What's your favourite excuse to get out of exercising?