Ewan McGregor left his wife and four kids after 22 years. His girlfriend just gave birth.

Ewan McGregor has just become a dad for the fifth time, at the age of 50.

But in between his fourth child, Anouk, and this new baby, Laurie, there’s been a very public marriage breakup and some savage jabs from his daughters on social media.

McGregor’s love story with his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, was a sweet one.

Back in the 1990s, when the Scottish actor’s career was just starting to take off, he had a minor role in the series Kavanagh QC.

French-born Mavrakis, five years older than him, was the production designer.

“I knew right then that I really wanted to be with her,” McGregor later told The Graham Norton Show.

“I knew I wanted to be with her in a different way to all the other many, many, many women I had been with up until that point. And I wasn’t wrong. I made the right choice.”

The couple married in 1995, and, just seven months later, had their first child, Clara.

McGregor made his name as a heroin addict in Trainspotting and went on to star in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, while Mavrakis kept working on movies such as Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

McGregor and Mavrakis had three more children together.

Esther was born in 2001, and Anouk 10 years later. In between, the couple adopted Jamyan, an orphan from Mongolia.

McGregor had met Jamyan while riding his motorbike through Mongolia with Charley Boorman for the series Long Way Round. Back then, she was just two years old.

“Charley and I went to a street shelter for children and we were both massively moved by it,” he explained in Long Way Up. “We left that day, but I couldn’t stop thinking about that little girl. It took nearly two years, but eventually, we adopted Jamyan.”

McGregor and Mavrakis liked to keep their family life private. When paparazzi snapped the couple and their children on holiday in 2002 and the photos were published in British tabloids, McGregor sued – and won.

In 2011, as the couple were celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary, McGregor was asked by the Daily Mail what kept them together. He said he didn’t know.

“I didn't have a checklist for my ideal woman. I was very young when we met, and I just fell in love with her... and I still want to be with her.”

As for his parenting style, he said it came from the way he was raised by his parents.

“I think that politeness and manners are very important.”

In October 2017, People reported that the couple had called it quits, and had actually been separated since May.

The same day that news of the breakup came out, The Sun published photos of McGregor kissing his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a cafe in London.

McGregor and Winstead, 14 years his junior, had played lovers, Ray Stussy and Nikki Swango, in Fargo.

Winstead had split from her filmmaker husband Riley Stearns in May of that year.

“We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days,” Winstead wrote in an Instagram post.

“We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

A few weeks after The Sun published the photos, Mavrakis spoke to the newspaper about the breakup.

“It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are okay,” she said.

In January 2018, when McGregor won a Golden Globe for Fargo, he thanked his family: “I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children: Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk. I love you.”

But he also thanked his new girlfriend, ending with, "and there wouldn't have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead”.

Later that month, McGregor’s teenage daughter Esther posted a clip of herself on Instagram singing a song with the lyrics, “I read some dumb s**t that I found online/Seeing those pictures/They're making me cry.”

She explained the clip: "My song was not a slam, but a way of expressing my feelings with what I love most. Music."

In July 2018, McGregor’s oldest daughter, Clara, took things a step further. On a Winstead fan account on Instagram, she left a comment: "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man, y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash."

The following month, Clara admitted to The Times that it “wasn’t the most mature way to go about things”. She’d left the comment after reading “negative things” about her mother on the account.

Despite feeling “angry and upset”, she said she was still talking to her dad.

“We are incredibly close and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he's gone about things, I'll always love him. And I hope he's happy, you know?"

There was one more Instagram comment from Clara that raised eyebrows. When she posted a photo of her mum in a bikini in January 2019, a fan commented that she should “keep her away from your boyfriends”.

Clara replied, “Nah, I keep her away from a**hole men who leave my goddess of a mother.”

She quickly clarified that she wasn’t calling her dad an “a**hole”.

“I was simply saying she deserves someone who isn’t one," she explained.

Two years down the track, things seemed to have settled down for the family.

McGregor and Winstead, who starred in Birds Of Prey together last year, have just welcomed a baby boy, after keeping the pregnancy quiet. It was Clara who shared the baby news.

“Welcome to the world little brother,” she wrote on Instagram a week ago. “Congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

Esther was next to post on Instagram, sharing the baby’s name.

“Met my little brother looking like a pirate,” she wrote. “I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie.”

