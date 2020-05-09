The 'evil eye' trend is everywhere. Here's what you need to know before you wear one.

Ok, so yes, we probably read into Royal fashion too much. We find hidden messages in colour choice, rebellion in the absence of stockings or an off-the-shoulder dress. And don’t get us started on trousers.

But there’s a definite recurring theme in the jewellery of recently escaped — sorry — resigned senior royal, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:

The evil eye.

This week, the Duchess appeared in a video for charity Smart Work, one of her patronages, and could be seen wearing yet another necklace featuring the talismanic symbol.

While the evil-eye motif is undoubtedly having a moment in fashion, its meaning is far deeper to many than just an of-the-moment design.

It's a symbol that is ancient, rich and, to those who believe, powerful.

While it's not generally considered culturally insensitive for agnostics to wear it, it's worth understanding the weight it carries before you do.

Feature images: Getty.