Erin Molan has been viciously abused online for a decade. Now she's reached breaking point.

As Channel Nine began airing promotions for Sunday night's 60 Minutes episode, Erin Molan received a message.

"I hope and pray as an adult and a role model in media you can be a voice for the young who are bullied and traumatised through social media. As a mum to a traumatised adolescent… be brave… don't just be lip service…" it read.

It is one of thousands of messages the TV host receives and shows the prevalence of trolling in our culture.

Watch: Erin Molan on 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.

Molan certainly knows that.

For more than a decade, she has put up with the abuse that came from her job as a rugby league presenter.

For years, she'd just cop it. Even the grossly gendered, misogynistic stuff.

"Every single one was either that I was a woman, that I was ugly, that I looked like a slut, that I'd never played the game, that I belong in the kitchen," Molan told 60 Minutes.

"About different footballers that I've had dalliances with, about bosses at Channel Nine that I must have slept with. It's just vile."

Molan says she isn't a "snowflake".

"The other tens of thousands of Australians who are abused online are not snowflakes. I'm so sick of this victim shaming bulls**t."

There was a "s**tload of stuff" she would accept, but other things she would not.

Molan's breaking point came after she received an extremely disturbing message while pregnant with her two-year-old daughter Eliza.

"I WISH YOU A F***ING STILL BORN, AND YOU DIE IN THE PROCESS. HIP HIP HOORAY," the message said.

Molan said receiving a message like that "really, really hurts" and sent her to "some pretty dark places", particularly given her older sister's experience.

"I have an older sister who had a stillbirth, carried a beautiful little girl to full term, Emily," she said.

"And to watch her bury her child and stand up with a little coffin and say, mummy loves you and she's so sorry.

"To sit there and watch my sister go through that, meant that my pregnancy was fairly anxious throughout. So to start to receive messages of that nature, really impacted me."

Image: 60 Minutes.

Days later, Molan and her fiance were asleep around 2am when they heard a loud noise.

"It sounded like someone had, like a window had smashed or someone," she said.

"It was just a massive, big smash. And I thought that he'd come in, and he was going to try and do what he was saying he was going to do to my baby."

Thankfully, the bang was just a shelf that had fallen off the wall, but it was after that moment that Molan realised she could no longer put up with this level of trolling.

She went to the police, and after the troll sent more and more messages from various fake accounts, the man behind them all - a father of young girls - was charged. He received a suspended sentence.

Writing for Nine, Molan said she "won't just be lip service" and is intent on advocating for law changes to better protect against "against vicious, harmful, defamatory and abusive behaviour" online.

She said she'd met with the Prime Minister and the Communications Minister, and was confident change was coming.

"Too many Australians have been impacted by online bullying, trolling and abuse," she wrote.

"Too many Australians have and will lose loved ones because of this issue. Cleaning up the online world and changing the current narrative will save countless lives."

Feature image: Nine.