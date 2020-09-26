David Attenborough just joined Instagram. Here are 4 other climate warriors to follow too.





British naturalist, Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram this week, quickly breaking Jennifer Aniston's record for the fastest account to reach one million followers, and we couldn't think of a more worthy contender.

At 94 years old, Attenborough explained his decision to join the platform was due to the urgent climate crisis.

"I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble," he said in a IGTV piece-to-camera.

"Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying … The list goes on and on. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge.

"Over the next few weeks, I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them."

The Instagram was launched in the lead-up to Attenborough's newest documentary A Life On Our Planet, which will be dropping on Netflix on October 4.

So, while you're out having a stalk of David Attenborough's environmentalist content, we thought we would compile a few other eco-warriors that are worthy of checking out and adding to your feed, too.

Jaclyn McCosker

Jaclyn McCosker is a proud Gooreng Gooreng woman who is using her platform to educate Australians about issues regarding our environment.

Greta Thunberg is a 17-year-old Swedish activist and the creator of the School Strike for Climate.

The teen, who lives with Asperger syndrome, was also Time Magazine's person of the year in 2019.

You can find her on Instagram or Twitter.

Leah Thomas

Leah Thomas is the founder of Intersectional Environmentalist, an organisation that combines intersectionality with environmentalism.

“When striving to become better environmentalists, it’s also important to consider what communities are more likely to be exposed to the ramifications of climate change the fastest," she wrote in an article for The Good Trade.

"It’s important to take into account which communities are already struggling to be protected equally by environmental laws so they can have equal access to a safe environment. Our votes and advocacy can help change this."

Follow her if you're looking to understand environmentalism from a whole new perspective.

You can find her on Instagram or twitter.

Laura Wells

Laura wells is an Australian environmental advocate, science communicator and model.

She's into sustainable fashion, ocean conservation and plastic reduction.

And her account serves all the eco-friendly inspiration.

You can find her on Instagram.

Do you have any environment activists you like to follow on Instagram? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram.