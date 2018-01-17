News
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have given us a first glimpse of their baby twins.

Enrique Inglesias, 42, and Anna Kournikova, 36, have shared the first pictures of their newborn twins after their birth on December 19.

The notoriously private celebrity couple (no-one even knew Kournikova was pregnant until the birth announcement) both posted cute snaps of themselves with Nicholas and Lucy.

Providing some adorable baby squidge goodness for your Wednesday morning, the pair also shared their nickname for their twins.

Both used the caption, “My sunshine”.

Inglesias’ mother Isabel Preysler told Spanish magazine Hola! her son was loving fatherhood.

“Enrique is extraordinarily happy in these moments,” she said.

The couple have been together for 16 years. Nicholas and Lucy are their first children.

They also shared the adorable nickname they have for their babies

