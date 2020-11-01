News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

wellness

'After 30 years of friendship, I've decided to cut off a close friend completely.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven years ago, I discovered that my friend of 30 years was bereft of empathy; or, more accurately as a general description, totally sucked as a friend.

It took me by surprise, because our decades-long history was one of the best things in my life.

Having known each other since Prep school, and through our 20s, we drank, watched each other get degrees, partied, watched each other get married, and celebrated the birth of our kids.

So much fun. So many memories. Just like a sister.

Watch: Surprise celebrity friends. Post continues below.

But then, in our mid-30s, my dad died suddenly and violently. I was in shock, devastated, and it fundamentally changed my life. My dad’s death was the first major death in my life, and my friend had never lost anyone. I didn’t think that was an excuse for behaving how she did, though; change the topic when I wanted to talk about dad, or outright ignore me in social groups in case my sadness infected her in some way.

There was no 'I love you', 'let’s go do something fun', or 'I’m here for you'; but there was plenty of avoidance.

I found this very confusing, because I knew she loved me. But how could she not show that love at the worst time in my life? And it’s not like I wanted constant attention - just some support, occasionally.

“I’m sad for you that you’re so sad,” she once said when I forced her to answer why she just refused to give me any sort of comfort. I told her directly that her support mattered to me but still, nothing.

Eventually, I reasoned that for some reason she didn’t know how to comfort me. Unlike almost everyone else in my life, she just didn’t know what to say or do – not even the basics.

And so, we moved on.

I was wrong because years later, I see she was choosing not to extend me her friendship.

Because grief, when it’s happening to other people, feels scary, forcing you to confront your own fears; and obviously, for my friend, I think it was also boring. After decades of fun together, I had become boring.

I see that clearly now, since my sister died a few months ago. I thought things would be different this time. They aren’t.

My friend has chosen not to write a card, send flowers, tell me she’s sorry for my loss, check in with how I’m doing weeks later, tell me I spoke well at the funeral – nothing. She called in the first couple of weeks, and sent a couple of texts about how unlucky my family is and that she’s sorry for my mum.

And then she just tags me in s**t on Instagram.

It’s not good enough. We are in our mid-40s; I’m tired of putting emotional energy into understanding her silence about the death of one of my oldest friends – my sister.

I can’t believe I’m in this place again after almost a decade.

Literally nothing has changed in seven years; she has not evolved at all. To be honest, I’ve lost respect for her.

A friend should be a source of comfort and support when times are hard. But this friend texted a fortnight ago to ask for my new address on behalf of a mutual friend who wanted to send flowers.

And that’s when it hit me; she knows what to do, but it's like she's determined not to comfort or support me in any way. It's so strange.

It hurts, and I can't keep giving her the benefit of the doubt, when complete strangers have been kinder and more empathetic. Strangers, and people much younger than us who have no experience of grief, get this impact on me better than she does.

The good thing is, I’ve had practise at this. I can do grief without her. I can do grief when she chooses to withdraw herself from my life when it’s too hard or boring for her; when there’s nothing she feels she can get out of the situation.

So I’m okay.

But also, this is it. I'm not investing any further time in someone who refuses to invest in me in my darkest hours.

If that’s the kind of friend she chooses to be to me, she doesn’t deserve me at all. And I’m certainly not hanging around until she needs me in the same way.

Life is too short.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.

Tags: friendship , relationships , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

cat 2 days ago 2 upvotes
There’s no point trying to get something from someone that they don’t have to give. Your friend sucks at dealing with death- lots  and lots of people do. 

No one is ever going to be good at everything. Some people are great fun, some are great at relationship drama, some have fantastic work advice, others always remember birthdays and send flowers. Some will be there for hours of crying, others hate hugs but help you move house. Personally I’m fantastic in a mental health crisis and at organising social events, but I can barely remember my friends children’s names, let alone ages and birthdays. If you demand that someone is good at everything you’ll throw out a lot of friends.
gretel a day ago 1 upvotes
@cat true but it’s clearly important to the writer that this person supported her in her times of grief. I too expect that from my closest friends. And I too have been let down. I am glad for this writer that she’s choosing not to continue this friendship. It’s not expecting too much to get support from close friends in these times. And it’s good that she is setting boundaries now as to who she will allow to continue as a friend (a real friend) in her life. 
MORE COMMENTS