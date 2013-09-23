EMMYS 2013 RED CARPET: All the hits and misses.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

It’s Emmys time!

Neil Patrick Harris is hosting the 65th annual Emmy Awards (or television’s version of the Oscars) held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

We’ll be updating the gallery as the red carpet pictures come in so keep checking back for all the hits and misses:



SPOILER ALERT: underneath the videos we’ve got a list of the winners. Don’t scroll below the Tina Fey video if you don’t want to find out who the winners are.



And the shortest acceptance speech in history goes to…

http://youtu.be/wNRbVq5RdlQ

Cory Monteith Emmys Tribute: Remembered by Jane Lynch

http://youtu.be/4I6nMpOaeCk

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler interrupt Neil Patrick Harris, try to convince him to twerk:

**SPOILER ALERT**

And the winners are…

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Breaking Bad

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Daniels – The Newsroom

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes – Homeland

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bobby Cannavale – Boardwalk Empire

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn – Breaking Bad

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Modern Family

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tony Hale – Veep

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Merritt Wever – Nurse Jackie

OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Behind the Candelabra

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Michael Douglas- Behind the Candelabra

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter”

Who gets your vote for best dressed?

For more beauty and style news like Mamamia Style on Facebook: