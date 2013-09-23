EMMYS 2013 RED CARPET: All the hits and misses.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
It’s Emmys time!
Neil Patrick Harris is hosting the 65th annual Emmy Awards (or television’s version of the Oscars) held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
We’ll be updating the gallery as the red carpet pictures come in so keep checking back for all the hits and misses:
SPOILER ALERT: underneath the videos we’ve got a list of the winners. Don’t scroll below the Tina Fey video if you don’t want to find out who the winners are.
And the shortest acceptance speech in history goes to…
http://youtu.be/wNRbVq5RdlQ
Cory Monteith Emmys Tribute: Remembered by Jane Lynch
http://youtu.be/4I6nMpOaeCk
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler interrupt Neil Patrick Harris, try to convince him to twerk:
**SPOILER ALERT**
And the winners are…
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Breaking Bad
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Daniels – The Newsroom
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Claire Danes – Homeland
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bobby Cannavale – Boardwalk Empire
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Anna Gunn – Breaking Bad
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Modern Family
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tony Hale – Veep
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Merritt Wever – Nurse Jackie
OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Behind the Candelabra
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Michael Douglas- Behind the Candelabra
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter”
Who gets your vote for best dressed?
For more beauty and style news like Mamamia Style on Facebook: