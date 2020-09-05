'After 6 months of lockdown, I tried dorky dance workouts. It's now the only exercise I'll do.'

I've never been a very fit person.

Back when coronavirus was all but a distant thought, the bulk (read: all) of my exercise was made up of long walks between university and the office, and dancing my way through the weekend.

It wasn't great, but it was just about the bare minimum to consider myself "moderately active".

But oh how things changed.

Things changed drastically.

It was in the early weeks of March that both university and work decided we would move into our homes. Farewell, my 10,000 steps a day.

My gym (night clubs), closed just as quickly, and that four-hour workout I was getting on a Friday or Saturday night turned into pizza and a movie.

I watched on as friends and coworkers embraced Yoga with Adriene and mat Pilates. And I tried. Oh boy did I try. But there was pain. I wasn't flexible enough. And most of all, how on earth did people sit and do this for an hour? It was boring!

Enter Canadian YouTuber, Emily Thorne: A.K.A. EmKFit.

I'm not quite sure when it happened, but one day I logged on to YouTube to find a recommendation titled: "MAMMA MIA HIIT WORKOUT - HERE WE GO AGAIN" sitting in front of me.

Being the ABBA fan I am, I clicked on out of curiosity and met Emily, who greeted me with "'Sup, you clowns?"

It was when she told me that "this is a HIIT-style class but there's no burpees, there's no planks, there's none of that cr*p. We do insanely fun dance moves and it's approximately 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off," that I dived out of bed to lock my door.

This, I can do.

Her two big rules are:

1. Fake it till you make it; and

2. Wrong and strong.

Correct technique and choreography come second to the workout. Because we're not all extremely coordinated or active.

So, I pulled myself up, trackies and all (although I did have to swap them out for leggings after two minutes), and got started on her ABBA workout.

It. Was. TIRING.

But I have also never laughed at myself so much in a workout. At home. On my own.

I mean, it's a bit easy when you're looking like this. Image: Supplied.

Emily has genuinely created a workout for everyone, no matter your taste in music.

She has TWO videos solely dedicated to broadway music, which includes 'My shot' from Hamilton (really, what are you waiting for).

One of my personal favourites is the Shrek soundtrack workout, where Emily is dressed in all green and enacts some bad-ass air-drum solos.

So FUNKY. Image: Youtube

She's also got a 'Queens of pop' workout that includes hits from Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Britney Spears, plus an '80s and '90s workout, and 2000s emo/punk rock.

Aside from the music — which is a huge bonus on its own — what I really love about Emily's videos is that there's no judgement.

As aforementioned, I'm not a very fit person, but Emily has made it so these workouts are as tricky as you choose to make them. They're modifiable to suit anyone and everyone's fitness level.

Dance workouts are nothing new (hello, Zumba), but being able to dance to my favourite songs with a certified personal trainer in the comfort of my own room is new to me.

So maybe, like me, you've struggled with exercising in lockdown. And maybe, like me, it's because you find traditional exercise boring.

But if you take one thing from this, let it be that dance workouts are the future, and EmKFit very well may be a life-changer for you as she has been for me.

