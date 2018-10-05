Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer have reportedly been arrested during a protest.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she was arrested while protesting the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

She shared a photograph of herself in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC brandishing a sign reading: “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she posted on Twitter.

Comedian Amy Schumer was also at the protest, where she spoke on stage and was also reportedly detained.

Video shows police asking Schumer: “Do you want to be arrested?” and her replying: “Yes.”

The Senate judiciary committee has heard emotional testimony from Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused has Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

He has also been accused by other women and denies all allegations.

The protests took place after senators were given a report by the FBI, which investigated the allegations made against Kavanagh and which Republicans have said proves there was no wrongdoing.

The vote to confirm the judge will take place on Saturday.