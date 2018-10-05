Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer have reportedly been arrested during a protest.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she was arrested while protesting the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
She shared a photograph of herself in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC brandishing a sign reading: “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”
“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she posted on Twitter.
Comedian Amy Schumer was also at the protest, where she spoke on stage and was also reportedly detained.
Video shows police asking Schumer: “Do you want to be arrested?” and her replying: “Yes.”
The Senate judiciary committee has heard emotional testimony from Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused has Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.
He has also been accused by other women and denies all allegations.
The protests took place after senators were given a report by the FBI, which investigated the allegations made against Kavanagh and which Republicans have said proves there was no wrongdoing.
The vote to confirm the judge will take place on Saturday.
Top Comments
She was in the blurred lines video. I'll take my feminist cues from someone else, thanks! Any woman who takes her clothes off for money is not interested in the advancement of women!
So many women are speaking out about male misconduct now and I'm grateful for their sacrifice.
The more famous they are - the more they often have to lose when it comes to their perceived integrity. Professor Christine Blasey Ford knew she'd be ridiculed and harassed by the extreme-right in American government but she proceeded anyway.
Such were the fears of injustice she had over a possible judge- appointment (a life-position) of a man she felt unworthy.
We're supposed to speak out - aren't we ?
A ridiculously short FBI investigation was carried out into the allegations into Kavanaugh's past - so short it couldn't possibly "prove" there had been no wrongdoing .
I'm now suspicious of the integrity of the FBI.
So, why is this important, especially to Australia ?
It's important because Australian society is influenced by America's behavior in the world................in many ways we slavishly mimic America.
The present treatment of women and their efforts to achieve justice for themselves and their futures affects us here .
None of us deserves to be patronized & ridiculed for simply expecting gender equality.