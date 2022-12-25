'I might lose my job for saying this, but I have to make a revelation about Emily In Paris.'

When it comes to unpopular entertainment revelations, there is an embarrassment spectrum we're all working within.

For example, having Disney Channel songs show up unironically in your Spotify Wrapped is an embarrassment that can be explained away with a bit of nostalgia.

While having the Glee cover of Push It hovering on that same list is just taking things a little too far.

The same goes with proclaiming, without a hint of sarcasm, that Love Actually is the greatest film ever made (honestly, the Emma Thompson crying card really saves you here). Yet, on the other hand, if you're still saying Die Hard is your favourite Christmas movie just for shock value, the embarrassment points are not adding up in your favour.

But now I am about to blow all of those blush-inducing revelations out of the water, because the truth of it is I'm an Entertainment Editor who also hosts a daily podcast, with an emphasis on newly released TV shows and movies.

I've watched every prestige new release, usually before the general public gets to lay eyes on them and despite all of this...

I have to admit Emily in Paris is my most watched TV show of the last two years.

Now, not that it helps much at this stage of the game, but I would like the record to reflect that Emily in Paris is in no way my favourite show. In fact, it doesn't even crack my top 20 shows, let alone my top 10.

(When it comes to my top 50 shows, I am willing to talk).

Image: Netflix

And yet, I've watched that fingerless glove-clad lady swan about the streets of Paris more times than I can count and honestly, before the time of my inevitable death, I plan to watch her many more.

Allow me to set the scene that explains this heresy.

It's late on a Saturday morning after an enormous week of work, and I've just rolled out of bed and pottered into my kitchen to make a coffee the size of my head.

I then greet my couch like a long-lost lover, because this is the first quality time we've spent together in days. My balcony doors are open so the morning sunlight can stream in... along with the shrieks of some disgruntled birds and the hit tunes of the Danish Europop group Aqua, which is the only music my upstairs neighbour seems to favour.

I've lit an overpriced scented candle and then I reach for my TV remote, ready to ease into the weekend with the perfect viewing open to accompany my dreamlike state.

Now, in this moment, there are certain subject matters I am not simply not yet ready to deal with in my fragile, just woke up at 10am state.

Including shows about violence, abuse, or death.

Shows that revel in true crime murder so people who have yet to form any defining personality traits of their own can watch them and feel quirky.

Anything that starts with CSI.

Programs that feature large groups of wealthy women screaming and swearing at each other while crying into large handbags and then spruiking their reduced sugar alcohol ranges.

Anything with excessive body maiming brought about by zombies, vampires, satanic cults, witches and/or ghosts of small English children (for me, personally, these are more pre-bed shows).

And shows that delve into severe mental health struggles, poverty, corruption, infidelity, or are just a screaming reminder that everything is wrong with our planet, that is literally on fire, anyway.

So, as you can see, these filters knock out pretty much every series to recently take pride of place on the 'must watch' lists, which is how I find myself spending my Saturday mornings with Emily Cooper. The woman with the ambiguous age who has been living in the City of Love for over a year and still barely speaks a word of French.

But when I look into the true allure of this Netflix hit, even if just to make peace with my addiction in my own soul, it's not hinged solely on it being an easy to consume sugar hit.

Instead, Emily In Paris represents the need for aesthetic TV creations, a trend that has fallen out of fashion in recent years.

The lure of aesthetic TV shows is identical to why Instagram was built on the backs of influencers. All sharing dreamy flat lay snaps in magazine perfect homes, slipping on beautiful frocks, or wandering through famed destinations around the globe.

It provides low-stakes escapism, a chance to peer into a perfected world you know you shouldn't covet (but you really do) and give your mind a small interlude away from troubles, tribulations and that growing pile of dirty laundry that has taken over your bedroom floor.

Think back to the heyday of shows like Sex and the City. Where, yes, much of its appeal had to do with the examination of sex and modern day relationships, but an equal draw card was the fantasy world you were invited in to.

One where dragons were replaced by women in glittering heels, effortlessly running between their beautiful apartments and trendy bars, where they down colourful cocktails funded by submitting one column a week.

The dream.

In a world of limited series, anthology addiction and prestige dramas filled with Oscar winners dominating the awards circuits, aesthetic TV shows have died a quick death.

The fantasy of unwearable fashion, filler episodes and shows where the city becomes a character all its own are disappearing quicker than Emily Cooper when she hears there is a beret sale starting.

There's definitely an important place for TV that challenges us, that shines a light on real stories and people, that promotes true inclusivity and that doesn't make us feel less than because our lives don't look like a perfectly curated Instagram feed.

I just don't want to watch it on a Saturday morning.

Laura Brodnik is Mamamia's Head of Entertainment and host of The Spill podcast. You can follow her on Instagram here.

You can watch all three seasons of Emily In Paris on Netflix now.

Feature Image: Netflix.