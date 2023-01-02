Emily in Paris just made a huge mistake. And it can't be undone.

Warning: There are mild spoilers for season three of Emily in Paris.

If you're reading this, then you are more than likely a fan of Netflix's Emily in Paris. And there's nothing wrong with that. There is no shame here. This is a shame-free zone. Say it with me, "This is a shame-free zone."

Loving Emily in Paris doesn't make you a vacuous airhead who can't make any sort of life decision on her own, just like loving true crime Dahmer drama doesn't make you a wannabe serial killer.

So if you've already binge-watched season three of Emily, then you know that I know that you know that everyone knows that hot British guy, Alfie (played by Lucien Leon Laviscount – yes, that is his actual name), is a hundred times better as the romantic interest for Emily (Lily Collins) than hot French chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

And this is a big, big, HUGE problem for Emily in Paris.

Alfie is smart, funny, grounded, and unafraid to show Emily how much he loves her. In two seasons, he has proved himself to be a well-rounded character with an interesting backstory.

Superficially, he has a better accent – I said what I said – and he looks amazing in a suit. And he calls Emily by her surname Cooper, which is just charming.

Oh, and that face... well. It's just perfection.

He's perfect. Image: Netflix.

Meanwhile, the guy we are supposed to be rooting for to get together with Emily is just as indecisive as she is.

He doesn't know who to be with – Camille or Emily – and vacillates between them like a ping-pong ball. In three seasons, he has proven to be a meandering, wishy-washy character with no real agency of his own. Well, other than his unwavering goal in life: to cook "authentic Normandy food".

Superficially, he is definitely tres hot, although his accent is definitely tres not. I said what I said. Again.

He's tres annoying. Image: Netflix.

We've seen this kind of thing happen before, of course. It's a path rom-com writers have stumbled down many times before.

One of the best teen dramas, Dawson's Creek, started off with romantic tension between best friends Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Joey (Katie Holmes). It was great, but when Joey and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) got together somewhere in the middle of the series run, it was a game-changer. The chemistry between those characters was undeniable.

Hats off to the writers – they knew it too. At the very end of the show, they put Joey and Pacey together, as it should be. It may have been called Dawson's Creek, but even Dawson knew he was outplayed.

It's OK, Dawson. Image: Giphy.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the writers of How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM). The OTP (one true pairing) in HIMYM was supposed to be Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin (Cobie Smulders), but when Robin and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) hooked up, it was all over red-rover. They just made sense. And like Dawson's Creek, the chemistry was palpable.

Yet in a really dumb move, the writers decided to get Ted and Robin back together at the very end.

After nine seasons, it was a smack in the face. I don't think the fans will ever recover. Thank god for fanfiction.

We were robbed. Image: CBS.

There's also Elena and Damon from Vampire Diaries, Carrie and Aidan from Sex And The City, and Kate and Sawyer from Lost. I could go on, but you get the drift.

Which brings us back to Emily in Paris.

Aside from the outfits, scenery, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), the reason we watch this show is for the romance. The trouble is, most of us don't care about Emily and Gabriel. We care about Emily and Alfie. The question is, will the writers be smart like Dawson's Creek or dumb like HIMYM?

I guess we'll have to watch season four to find out. Which we all will, of course. No shame.

(Note to Emily in Paris writers: If you read this, may I suggest that you get Mindy and Alfie together? That way, we all win. Merci beaucoup.)

Feature image: Netflix.