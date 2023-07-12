Emily Blunt is one of the highest paid actors. She just announced she's 'pausing' her career.

She's the star of one of 2023's biggest films, Oppenheimer, but Emily Blunt has announced she's taking a break from acting.

In a new interview on Table For Two, Emily announced she was planning to pause her career so she could spend more time with her daughters, nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet.

“This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits," she told the podcast.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’"

"And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt began dating The Office's John Krasinski back in 2008 and they became engaged in August 2009 before getting married in 2010. The couple welcomed their first daughter Hazel in February 2014 and Violet in May 2016.

During the interview, the A Quiet Place star spoke candidly about how she typically spends her mornings with their rescue dog. "I don’t mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything," she said.

Emily and John live in Brooklyn in the same building as her Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. The families even do Sunday night dinners together.

"We all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said 'We found this amazing building' and of course, we were like, 'We’ll live in the same building!'," she said.

"Matt [Damon] is just the most easygoing, beautiful person. Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt."

Since making her movie debut opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt's career has gone from strength to strength. She's starred in a wide range of film genres from comedy and drama to horror and sci-fi. In 2020, Blunt was named by Forbes as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

This will be Emily's first break since her career took off in the mid-00s. But never fear Emily Blunt fans – Blunters? Bluntheads? I'm just throwing out ideas! – the actress already has several upcoming projects in the pipeline.

Along with Oppenheim, Emily will star in Pain Hustlers alongside Chris Evans and Andy Garcia which is slated for a late-2023 release. Then in 2024, the British actress will star alongside Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, a film adaptation of the 1980s TV series.

