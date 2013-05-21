BLOG: Her show is ending, she’s single and she’s lost a friend. But Em Rusicano is keeping positive.

By EM RUSCIANO

In its infinite wisdom, the universe has decided to clear my table. The table was set and covered in things that included being a wife, working full time, friends and family.

Now I find myself single, my radio show ending and one best friend down (that is a whole other post, you’ll need a stiff drink for that story) – all within the space of 6 months.

Strangely enough, I feel quite philosophical about it all and – dare I say it – positive!

Last Friday my boss at the radio station came into the studio after we had just finished on air. This is never a good sign. As I saw him striding down the hallway, in my mind I did a quick audit of the show just gone, to check I hadn’t said anything untoward.

You see, there had been an incident the week before, where at the start of the show I had said “take a knee Australia, get around us, it’s going to be a rad show.” Unfortunately that is not what my boss had heard and I found myself being asked why I had told Australia to “take an E”. As in an ecstasy tablet.

Baby Jesus wept in heaven . What a day that was. It appears my boss has never watched a sporting movie in his life, or heard any type of inspirational speech. Radio huh?! Whacky times. *My left eye is twitching for some reason…

As my boss walked into the studio (followed by his second in command), I wondered what was going on…

One look at both their faces and I instantly knew.

No more radio show.

Usually in these situations I get rather emotional. Dave Thornton and I have put in a lot of hard work and we are very proud of the show. I love doing the show, I love the people I work with and let’s face it – the income is useful as well.

As our boss explained the reasons we were no longer going to air (which appeared to be purely financial for the radio station and not a reflection of the quality of the product) instead of wanting to lash out and fight it, I accepted it straight away.

Trust me, no-one was as surprised at this turn of events than I. Imagine if instead of throwing the phone at the police officer’s head, Naomi Campbell had offered to use the phone to ring his ,other and tell her what a good job she had done with raising him – such was the level of shift in my behaviour.

I wear quite a few hats.

I write, I MC, I sing, I do stand-up, I present both TV and radio and without sounding like a complete wanker – I think I am pretty good at all of those things.

What I’m saying is, radio ending isn’t the end of the world. To be perfectly honest I am looking forward to a slightly slower pace of life. I can pick my girls up from school and since my eldest is about to embark on her high school career, these next few months of her, my youngest and I strolling home together are precious and something I am grateful not to be missing.

I’m either growing as a person or in some serious denial.

Let us assume it is a little from column A and a little from column B.

So thanks to all of you for your kind words regarding the show ending, I am most sad to not be seeing Dave Thornton every day. I have grown quite fond of that big tall goof.

Oh dear, I appear to have something in my eye.

I have no idea what lies ahead but for once I’m not afraid of it.

I look forward to whatever it may be. I am choosing to not worry about the things I can’t control…

*Cue the Eddie Vedder song that I will have the Mamamia girls put in below. If my life were a movie then this would be the song that would start playing as I sat on the beach watching my kids play staring hopefully out to the horizon!

Em x

Has life ever cleared your decks and what was the outcome? Good or bad, I want to hear it all.